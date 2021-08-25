2021 BraunPrize International Design Competition Jury Panel Revealed

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT – ROW ONE Virgil Abloh, Chief Creative Director and founder of Off-White ™ and Men’s Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton (USA), Photo Credit: Richard Anderson, Cecilie Manz, Designer and founder of Cecilie Manz Studio (Denmark), Photo Credit: Casper Sejersen Sukwoo Lee, Founder of SWNA (South Korea), Photo Credit: designpress, Li Ningning, Director of Industrial Design across the Xiaomi Ecosystem (China) FROM LEFT TO RIGHT – ROW TWO Johanna Schoemaker, Former BraunPrize Winner and owner of sustainable jewellery brand Quite Quiet (Germany), Photo Credit: Lina Zangers, Stefan Schamberg, Vice President R&D, Grooming Braun and Devices (Germany) Gary Hustwit, Filmmaker, and visual artist based in New York (USA), Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz, Prof. Oliver Grabes, Head of Design at Braun and Chairman of the BraunPrize (Germany) (Graphic: Business Wire)

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT – ROW ONE Virgil Abloh, Chief Creative Director and founder of Off-White ™ and Men’s Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton (USA), Photo Credit: Richard Anderson, Cecilie Manz, Designer and founder of Cecilie Manz Studio (Denmark), Photo Credit: Casper Sejersen Sukwoo Lee, Founder of SWNA (South Korea), Photo Credit: designpress, Li Ningning, Director of Industrial Design across the Xiaomi Ecosystem (China) FROM LEFT TO RIGHT – ROW TWO Johanna Schoemaker, Former BraunPrize Winner and owner of sustainable jewellery brand Quite Quiet (Germany), Photo Credit: Lina Zangers, Stefan Schamberg, Vice President R&D, Grooming Braun and Devices (Germany) Gary Hustwit, Filmmaker, and visual artist based in New York (USA), Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz, Prof. Oliver Grabes, Head of Design at Braun and Chairman of the BraunPrize (Germany) (Graphic: Business Wire)

KRONBERG IM TAUNUS, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braun today officially announced the judging panel for the 21st BraunPrize; an international design competition that aims to promote the work of young designers, creatives and inventors, every three years.

Established in 1968, the historic BraunPrize was Germany’s first international competition and its commitment to nurturing young talent has been highly regarded by the design world and the design-aware public ever since.

This year, young, up-and-coming designers and inventors have been tasked to help ‘Shape Tomorrow’ – a call to action to explore good design that will address and solve the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The judging panel for this prestigious prize includes internationally renowned experts who will honor visionary ideas and clever solutions that will help promote behavioural change and make an impact on today’s society and the future of the planet with $100,000 USD. The winning submissions will be recognised and awarded by the jurors at a virtual awards ceremony in November.

The 21st edition of the BraunPrize is set to exceed the last competition held in 2018, which received 3,087 entrants from 107 counties.

The judges for the 2021 BraunPrize are:

Virgil Abloh, Chief Creative Director and founder of Off-White ™ and Men’s Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton (USA)

Cecilie Manz, Designer and founder of Cecilie Manz Studio (Denmark)

Johanna Schoemaker, Former BraunPrize Winner and owner of sustainable jewellery brand Quite Quiet (Germany)

Li Ningning, Director of Industrial Design across the Xiaomi Ecosystem (China)

Sukwoo Lee, Founder of SWNA (South Korea)

Gary Hustwit, Filmmaker, and visual artist based in New York (USA)

Stefan Schamberg, Vice President R&D, Grooming Braun and Devices (Germany)

Prof. Oliver Grabes, Head of Design at Braun and Chairman of the BraunPrize (Germany)

Prof. Oliver Grabes said: “It was important that this year’s competition reflects the international and digital-first nature of the world we live in today. We’re excited to have assembled a diverse group of some of the most talented creative leaders from across the globe. It is a privilege to have their expertise to judge and award the wonderful talent that will emerge from the competition.”

Stefan Schamberg said; “When I began my career as a design engineer I was fortunate enough to take my early steps into the industry with Braun, a brand that always stands for good design, functionality and sustainable long-lastingness. The BraunPrize provides the next generation with a similar opportunity to showcase their creativity and the scope of their imagination to produce concepts that could change the world. It will be exciting to see what this young talent will produce.”

Virgil Abloh said; “As with any industry, it’s important that we nurture young up and coming talent that will continually push the boundaries of what is possible creatively. It’s an honour to be a part of a judging panel as we play our own part in helping the next generation of creatives and innovators.”

Cecilie Manz, said; “For me, encouragement of the next generation of designers is crucial.

Gary Hustwit said; “I’ve been a fan of Braun for many years, and it’s a privilege to be part of this year’s jury panel. I had the opportunity to do a deep dive into the company’s design history during my research for the film I made about Dieter Rams. The BraunPrize has an important lineage and continues to be a fantastic platform to showcase and nurture young creatives in the design industry and beyond. I’m excited to be part of this initiative and I’m really looking forward to seeing some groundbreaking new ideas.”

Li Ningning, said; “Good design is far more than designing products that are aesthetically pleasing - good design has the power to improve and change the world by thinking from the original point of the projects. The challenge Shape Tomorrow is a fantastic opportunity for young designers to address and provide solutions to several global issues we are facing”.

Sukwoo Lee, said; “It is an honour to be part of the jury for such a meaningful and important award. Whilst studying for my university degree, I was inspired by many of the BraunPrize winning submissions and I have closely followed the work of Braun and Dieter Rams throughout my career. I’m excited to see what this year’s competition will bring.”

Johanna Schoemaker said; “I was fortunate enough to have been part of the BraunPrize experience and know first-hand the impact that winning can have on a young designer’s career. I’m very excited to be joining as a judge this year, and to see what great design concepts we receive that could help to improve and change the world we live in for the better.”

The 2021 BraunPrize International Design Competition is open globally and is free to enter. Submissions are welcome from young designers and inventors with less than 5 years work experience and students of any profession.

For my information on the 2021 BraunPrize Jury Panel and the competition please visit www.braunprize.org

