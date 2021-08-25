Dialpad and Playvox Partner to Optimize Agent and Customer Experience Through Dialpad Contact Center

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with Playvox to add advanced workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities to Dialpad Contact Center. Through an OEM partnership with Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, Dialpad Contact Center now offers real-time agent forecasting, scheduling, and quality management as part of its existing suite of workforce engagement capabilities. The addition of Playvox WEM applications, consisting of workforce management, quality assurance, learning management, gamification, real-time performance tracking, and voice of the customer in one fully integrated suite, delivers the most comprehensive, AI-enabled WEM solution for contact center agents.

“Dialpad is thrilled to partner with Playvox, strengthening our CCaaS offering with its suite of WEM solutions. Technology investments that seamlessly integrate with Dialpad Contact Center to provide improved ROI and a better customer experience are critical to the day-to-day operations and long-term success of our valued customers,” said Craig Walker, CEO, Dialpad. “Dialpad customers can now dramatically reduce agent staffing costs while increasing agent performance with the addition of Playvox WEM.”

With today’s growing emphasis on differentiation in the new experience economy, agent enablement, empowerment and satisfaction are key drivers of success. In modern contact centers, the scheduling, forecasting, management and analysis of agent workforces reduces costs through optimal staffing levels and ensures the right agents are available at the right times to serve customers. Dialpad is partnering with Playvox to add workforce forecasting and scheduling along with Playvox Quality Management for quality assurance to its award-winning Dialpad Contact Center solution to increase agent performance, effectiveness and efficiency. Automating the forecasting, scheduling, motivation, training and quality tracking of agents with Playvox optimizes contact center performance and improves the agent experience which drives customer experience.

“Dialpad and Playvox share similar visions — to empower contact centers and agents to be their best and deliver the best customer experience — across all industries,” said Louis Bucciarelli, CEO, Playvox. “With this partnership, we empower businesses with the workforce management and quality management capabilities needed to exceed customer expectations.”

The Playvox suite of cloud-native applications empowers contact center agents, workforce managers, quality analysts, team leaders and management with the tools and real-time intelligence needed to create healthy work environments that result in superior customer experience. Dialpad easily integrates Playvox WEM capabilities through an open API platform, which offers more than 70 integration options for customers, including Salesforce, ServiceNow and Zendesk. The Dialpad cloud-native communications platform is the one place for a truly unified Communications as a Service (TruCaaS) experience. With a TruCaaS solution delivered through a single pane of glass with an intuitive interface, and customer engagement all on one unified, cohesive platform with AI at its core, Dialpad helps customers simplify business communications and collaboration. With just one app to tap, the Dialpad-Playvox partnership solidifies Dialpad’s position as the only, single solution for both CCaaS and UCaaS needs.

“In 2021, companies are focused on agent engagement and empowerment to address the challenges of an exceptionally competitive labor market and the requirement to support hybrid work,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, Founder and Principal Analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “This partnership between Dialpad and Playvox supports a clear preference by new and existing customers to have a tight integration between their contact center and workforce engagement management solutions to meet these challenges.”

“We looked at a variety of solutions to modernize our 150-seat contact center, with workforce management capabilities being a critical, required component. Moving to automated forecasting and scheduling from an older Excel-based process will streamline our capacity planning and reduce our staffing costs. Only the Dialpad + Playvox combination provided the powerful capabilities with a simple interface and self-administration that we were after.” — Lance Schley, Director of Call Center Operation, Smart Autocare

