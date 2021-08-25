itopia WorkAnywhere Brings a New, Competitive Edge to Sushi Maki Restaurants

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--itopia, a leading cloud automation and orchestration solution for Google Cloud, has engaged with Sushi Maki to provide its employees with secure cloud workspaces, equipping them for flexible, work anywhere, anytime productivity. Sushi Maki operates sushi restaurants and Whole Foods Market shops throughout the South Florida Region.

“We’ve grown from one restaurant to 20 restaurant locations under the Sushi Maki brand, as well as our Whole Foods Market shops, by serving fresh, delicious sushi from the highest quality and most sustainably minded sources,” said Abe Ng, CEO of Sushi Maki. “Our happy customers are most important to our success, and keeping our employees motivated and productive is vital to providing great service. The restaurant business has never been more challenged than it has over the past year and a half, but we’ve proved that a well-run business that takes advantage of the latest technology innovations can thrive in the toughest of times. And equipping our teams for super-flexible, hybrid working arrangements has given us a sharp competitive edge.”

Added itopia CEO Jonathan Lieberman: “Our vision behind itopia WorkAnywhere was to make it easy for agile, growing companies like Sushi Maki to quickly deploy and easily maintain Desktop as a Service (DaaS) environments without investing heavily in specialized, technical expertise. This translates into a workforce that can stay lean, be dynamically scalable and equipped for peak productivity regardless of the time of day or location.”

itopia WorkAnywhere is a cloud-native Desktop as a Service (DaaS) automation and orchestration platform that delivers secure, flexible workspaces with one-click procurement and one-click deployment. itopia's partnership with Google Cloud makes digital transformation possible in days instead of months.

About Sushi Maki

Founded by Abe Ng and his family in 2000, Sushi Maki has grown to include more than 20 locations throughout South Florida, including stand-alone restaurants, Whole Foods Market stations, university dining and airport concession locations. Based on its high-quality menu offerings, customer service and innovation, Sushi Maki has earned recognition as South Florida’s award-winning, go-to sushi restaurant brand for the everyday. In addition to having multiple new brick-and-mortar locations in the pipeline, the company is responding to a growing demand by making its menu offerings available to customers via user-friendly digital ordering platforms and partnerships with Amazon and all major third-party delivery providers. Its newest concept – a first-of-a-kind “Polished Fast-Casual Sushi Bar” – is expected to set a new industry standard. More information is available on sushimaki.com

About itopia

itopia enables work from anywhere with our leading cloud orchestration and automation solutions. From distributed employees, to students, to software developers, itopia removes the complexity and reduces the cost of delivering the cloud software, applications and infrastructure that people need to be productive and secure in a work-from-anywhere world. itopia’s customers include leading companies in contact center / BPO, software development, education, healthcare, telco, and manufacturing. Learn more at itopia.com.

