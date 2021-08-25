Mobile Heartbeat’s Clinical Communications Platforms MH-CURE and Banyan, Join Epic’s App Orchard Marketplace

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Heartbeat announced today that two of their clinical communication and collaboration platforms, MH-CURE and Banyan™, are available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace. The announcement follows the debut of the new Banyan Platform at HIMSS 21.

“Many organizations are looking to provide clinicians with an integrated experience between their mobile EHR applications and their clinical communication solutions,” said Mike Detjen, chief operating officer at Mobile Heartbeat. “By listing our MH-CURE and Banyan Voice applications in App Orchard, we are providing an essential communication modality - voice - within the Epic suite of applications.”

The Banyan Platform, which was announced in June 2021, is a cloud-native, modular solution to common communication obstacles. Healthcare organizations can experience a completely customized collaborative experience, tailored to each facility’s specific workflows.

The first application on the platform, an integrated VoIP module called Banyan Voice, leverages Microsoft’s Azure Communication Services and the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare to deliver the highest quality and most reliable technology to customers.

MH-CURE, Mobile Heartbeat’s original communication and collaboration platform, has a proven track record of powering communications for some of the largest enterprise healthcare organizations in the United States and currently supports 250,000 clinical and operational staff.

“Joining App Orchard is a significant step toward facilitating a completely integrated user experience for clinical care teams,” said Ron Remy, chief executive officer at Mobile Heartbeat. “This is what we strive for—making it easier for healthcare organizations to coordinate care across the enterprise.”

About Mobile Heartbeat: Mobile Heartbeat® is a leading clinical communication and collaboration company with the goal of driving collaborative care and positive patient outcomes throughout the healthcare enterprise. The original platform, MH-CURE®, enables every role in every unit, department and facility to communicate with context, which streamlines clinical workflows, accelerates decision-making and—most importantly—improves patient care. The Banyan™ Platform is a cloud-hosted communication solution that powers modular capabilities and services to streamline care coordination across the healthcare continuum. The applications on the Banyan Platform provide reliable and scalable ways for clinicians to reach the right colleague with the right information, instantly. Hundreds of thousands of nurses, physicians and allied health workers at the largest, most complex healthcare systems in the United States rely on Mobile Heartbeat to power their communications.

Epic, App Orchard, Haiku, and Rover are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.