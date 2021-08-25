Fortune Brands Accelerates Its Global EHS and ESG Transformation with ProcessMAP’s Software and Data Analytics

DEERFIELD, Ill. & FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProcessMAP Corporation, a leader in data-intelligence driven software solutions to empower customers to transform into a sustainable enterprise, announced today that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, will drive the digital transformation of its global EHS and ESG initiatives by leveraging ProcessMAP’s smart and actionable data-intelligence solutions.

Strategic Drivers for the Digital Transformation Initiative

FBHS has a stated objective to strive for zero safety incidents, minimize the impact of its operations on the environment, and further improve its ESG reporting. A centralized EHS data management system that can offer ACT (Accurate, Complete, and Timely) data intelligence, especially on mobile devices, is a key enabler to translate this vision into reality. FBHS adopted ProcessMAP’s ESG and EHS platform in 2020 to realize this vision.

Additionally, the company also aims to achieve the following objectives:

Effectively track leading safety indicators like near-misses, observations, inspections, risk assessments, and on-time closure of CAPAs to have a material impact on lagging indicators like TRIR and LTIR.

like near-misses, observations, inspections, risk assessments, and on-time closure of CAPAs to have a material impact on lagging indicators like TRIR and LTIR. Use intelligent automation to collect, track, record, normalize variations and errors, and further improve the reporting of EHS and ESG performance metrics to various internal and external stakeholders with complete confidence.

to various internal and external stakeholders with complete confidence. Proactively mitigate risks and drive compliance by enabling audits and inspections to be conducted over mobile devices. This is a key accelerator for the company’s safety goals.

by enabling audits and inspections to be conducted over mobile devices. This is a key accelerator for the company’s safety goals. Drive transparency and accountability by assigning Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPAs), tracking on-time closure rates, and escalating issues in a seamless manner to avoid safety incidents.

by assigning Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPAs), tracking on-time closure rates, and escalating issues in a seamless manner to avoid safety incidents. Empower employees to become active stakeholders in driving EHS and ESG objectives through robust mobile apps that help with end-to-end workflows .

to become active stakeholders in driving EHS and ESG objectives through robust . Drive strong user engagement and improved user experience with the EHS and ESG data management system through seamless integration with third-party systems , particularly the two-way dataflow integration with workers’ compensation Third Party Administrators (TPAs).

and improved user experience with the EHS and ESG data management system through , particularly the two-way dataflow integration with workers’ compensation Third Party Administrators (TPAs). Improve the metrics associated with avoiding Significant Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs).

Adopting ProcessMAP as a Long-term Partner to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation

One of the key reasons for FBHS to replace its legacy EHS system with ProcessMAP’s smart solutions is the ability of the ProcessMAP solutions to seamlessly scale along with the evolving and growing business requirements of the business. The integrated solutions ensure that FBHS has a single source of truth for all of their EHS and ESG performance metrics.

Additionally, ProcessMAP’s Low-Code/ No-Code Application development Platform (LCAP), ProcessMAP Connected Workers Solutions, enables FBHS’ EHS team to build and rapidly deploy mobile-ready apps for specific business workflows. The apps help provide last-mile connectivity of the centralized ESG/ EHS platform to specific business requirements.

Comments on the News

“Fortune Brands began transitioning to the ProcessMAP platform in 2020. This decision was driven by our realization that we required a new, more robust web-based Environmental, Health and Safety (EH&S) data management platform,” said Dennis McKinney, Sr. Director Corporate EHS and Global Citizenship at Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

“ProcessMAP delivered on how we utilize, measure, and advance as an EHS organization. The team’s responsiveness, the degree of customer service, and the demonstration of the platform’s capability to grow along with our business needs give us the confidence that we selected a trustworthy long-term partner to realize our EHS and ESG objectives,” he added.

“The steadfast commitment of Fortune Brands to ensuring the health and safety of its global workforce and operate as a sustainable enterprise by minimizing their impact on the environment is an example of visionary leadership. ProcessMAP is proud to partner with Fortune Brands on this digital transformation initiative and offer a comprehensive and highly scalable suite of EHS and ESG solutions to translate its vision into reality,” said Kevin Richards, EHS Director at ProcessMAP’s Global Center of Excellence (CoE).

About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index, and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 27,500 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP Corporation is a leader in data-intelligence driven smart ESG and EHS software solutions, empowering global customers to make informed decisions today for a better tomorrow. Our platform gives customers the ability to automate, aggregate, track and analyze their business operations to drive the digital transformation of their ESG and EHS commitments. The ProcessMAP Platform includes solutions for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and Operational Risk Management (ORM), Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, assets, and the planet to drive a Sustainable Enterprise. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving customers in over 140 countries. Visit https://www.processmap.com/ to learn more.