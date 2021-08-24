“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount+ announced today that PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE, which premiered on the service the same day it hit theaters on August 20, ranked as one of the service’s most-watched originals.

“ The strong engagement of PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE on the service this premiere weekend is testament to the strength of the franchise’s loyal fanbase and the film’s creative storytelling,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “ We’re thrilled that our premium kids’ content like PAW PATROL and our other hit kids’ originals from Nickelodeon like KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS and RUGRATS continue to build a bedrock audience of kids and families.”

On top of its record-breaking streaming debut, PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE had a strong theatrical opening, earning $13.2 million in domestic box office on its opening weekend. The film was enthusiastically received by audiences, garnering an A- CinemaScore and 97% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score. This domestic debut came on the heels of an excellent international opening, and the movie has now opened #1 or #2 in 10 markets, including #1 in France, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Hungary and Portugal, and #2 domestically (U.S. and Canada), as well as in the U.K., the Netherlands, and Austria. The cumulative worldwide box office is now $38.4 million, with more international territories set to open over the coming weeks.

“ PAW PATROL is one of Nickelodeon’s most popular and powerful franchises, and the movie’s performance this weekend proves that kids and families want every path possible to engage with it, across streaming, theaters and through consumer products,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer for Paramount+, Kids and Family. “ This is among the best examples of taking something as big as PAW PATROL and making it even bigger, and we want to thank everyone at Nick, Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount+ and Paramount Pictures—and most of all, the audience—for this weekend’s resounding success.”

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE is a massive consumer products success across key markets and retailers. Products timed to PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE helped drive double-digit PAW PATROL growth across major key retailers, driven by toy categories, with notable success from items featuring the newly introduced character Liberty. Consumers worldwide were swept up in the PAW PATROL mania, with nearly 200 consumer products partners delivering products in support of the film including a robust toy line from Spin Master, as well as partnerships with Crayola (arts & crafts), Mattel (Mega Bloks and Uno), Build-A-Bear (plush and accessories), Hasbro (Operation and Play-Doh), Kellogg’s, Campbell’s®, Kraft Heinz and Random House Children’s Books, among others. ViacomCBS has also partnered with retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kroger and LIDL to create omnichannel marketing programs driven by innovative activations. The program also featured specialized partnerships with Paramount+ for a one-month free trial to shoppers, which was promoted through retail activations and partnerships.

*Click here for PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE art.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel, and introducing Will Brisbin.

