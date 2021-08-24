Jani Leinonen, Renowned Finnish Artist, Is Releasing His First NFT on Swappable

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jani Leinonen, the renowned Finnish artist, will offer a 3 day NFT auction of his one-of-one animated artwork titled ‘Things You Own’, on Swappable, until Friday, August 27th at 10am PST. Swappable is a new interface for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) powered by TrustSwap.

Leinonen will be participating in an AMA Ask-Me-Anything event, offering the opportunity for the community to ask him questions.

Leinonen’s first NFT is supported by Stalla Madulain, the renowned Swiss art gallery dating back to 1488 and one of his most ardent supporters. As well as Switzerland-based international fine art logistics and infrastructure provider Haas & Company AG, a reputed partner of art collectors, galleries, museums, and art fairs worldwide which provides custody services for tokenized physical assets.

Swappable, powered by TrustSwap, will create a creative place for artists to sell their artworks and for users to find and collect artworks and digital collectibles. Jeff Kirdeikis, CEO of TrustSwap, mentions: “We are extremely excited to be working with such a renowned artist, we’ve created a platform that reduces the entrance barrier to the NFT space to support creators like Jani Leinonen.”

Leinonen is known for his provocative, yet playful works, criticizing capitalism and consumerism. In 2016, Leinonen was awarded the Finland Prize by the Ministry of Education and Culture, which is given in recognition of a significant career in arts. His work can be found in museums, and in private and public collections on every continent. He is currently exhibiting in Serlachius Museum with the street artist Banksy, and Salo Art Museum. The Five-star hotel Dolder Grand in Zurich has 12 of Leinonen’s works on permanent display. You can find out more about Leinonen on his website.

Jani Leinonen, on his NFT artwork ‘Things you own’: “Have we become more consumers than citizens? Our values, our political views, our emotions, traumas, and our dreams, are revealed by this sacred shopping cart. When we take a look at this portrait of us, how much do we recognize as our own? Will there truly be a new better world displacing the established and old, or will we forever be owned by the things we own?”

The team behind Swappable boasts that the Jani Leinonen collaboration is just the beginning, with many interesting collaborations to be revealed soon.

Swappable is the latest offering from TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a blockchain venture that offers smart contact services and innovative solutions for decentralized finance (DeFi) and commerce to help the crypto community transact with integrity, and accountability. TrustSwap solves problems in the DeFi space connected to tracking and buying crypto with ‘The Crypto App’, split payments, subscriptions, escrow, minting, token locks, and fundraising. TrustSwap is building foundational layers in the rapidly-emerging decentralized finance and commerce landscape with services like The Crypto App, SmartLocks, Mint, Launchpad, and Swappable’s NFT interface. Visit www.trustswap.org for information.