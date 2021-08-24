Catalyst OrthoScience Introduces Archer™ 3D Targeting Imaging Software for Preoperative Planning

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyst OrthoScience Inc. (Catalyst), a medical device company focused on the upper extremity orthopedics market, today introduced a preview of Archer™ 3D Targeting, imaging software designed to support preoperative planning for shoulder arthroplasty. Licensed in partnership with 3D-Shoulder, a subsidiary of 3D-Side, Archer 3D Targeting leverages decades of shoulder experience to help surgeons gain a better understanding of the patient’s pathology and create a surgical plan in advance of the procedure.

Archer 3D Targeting uses a two-dimensional image such as a CT scan or MRI, which almost all patients already would need in advance of a shoulder arthroplasty. The surgeon uploads the imaging and a plan with recommendations on how best to place the implants is produced. Surgeons can review and adjust the plan as needed before finalizing.

“We’re excited to launch Archer 3D Targeting and offer a valuable tool to surgeons who prefer to make preoperative plans, particularly as they address more complicated pathologies,” said Brian K. Hutchison, chairman and CEO of Catalyst. “Our focus remains on the shoulder – and staying ahead of the preferences of the surgeons we serve. Offering image software is the latest step in providing a comprehensive and innovative set of solutions for shoulder arthroplasty.”

Archer 3D Targeting is the latest innovation from Catalyst, joining the pioneer Archer™ CSR Total Shoulder System and the Archer™ R1 Reverse Shoulder System, which was introduced in March.

The Archer CSR system is unique, offering precision and accuracy in shoulder restoration while preserving the patient’s bone and soft tissue. It is a single-tray, bone-preserving total shoulder arthroplasty system containing a precision elliptical humeral head and less invasive glenoid component, using patented instrumentation designed for consistent anatomic joint line restoration and glenoid insertion.

The Archer R1 system is a single-tray arthroplasty system that offers surgeon-targeted implant positioning, a streamlined and versatile system, and bone sparing implants. The total shoulder prosthesis is designed for patients experiencing severe shoulder arthritis in conjunction with a grossly deficient or non-functional rotator cuff.

Catalyst will preview Archer 3D Targeting and provide demonstrations of the Archer CSR Total Shoulder System and Archer R1 Reverse Shoulder System at the upcoming American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting, Sept. 1-3, 2021, in San Diego. Catalyst OrthoScience will be at booth #3452.

About Catalyst OrthoScience Inc.

Catalyst OrthoScience, founded in 2014 by orthopedic surgeon Steven Goldberg, M.D., improves the patient and surgeon experience by making shoulder surgery less invasive and more efficient. The company has a growing portfolio of U.S. and international patents and pending patents on its distinctive surgical offerings. Headquartered in Naples, Fla., Catalyst products are available across the U.S. For more information, visit www.CatalystOrtho.com/.

About 3D-Shoulder LLC

3D-Shoulder is a joint venture between 3D-Side, expert in cranioplasty and oncology surgery for more than 10 years and Jean-Marie Berger, a 20-year experienced executive in orthopaedics especially in shoulder arthroplasty. 3D-Shoulder has developed a very specific vision on integrated surgical software dedicated to shoulder arthroplasty. An innovative platform has been developed connecting surgeons, patients and medical device companies to optimize and streamline communication, creation and supervision of the production of 3D planning and patient-specific medical devices. For more information, visit www.3D-customize.com