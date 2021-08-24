Aventri Partners with Brandlive and Its Greenroom to Deliver TV-Like Virtual, Hybrid Events

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Producing standout virtual and hybrid events is easier now, thanks to a partnership announced today between event management software (EMS) leader Aventri and live video solutions platform Brandlive and its Greenroom® technology.

The partnership combines Aventri’s all-in-one virtual and hybrid event platform with Brandlive’s patent-pending video production software, Greenroom. Now, organizers can access Brandlive’s content creation tools to bring the magic of television to events hosted on the Aventri platform.

“We’re elated to work with Brandlive, the emerging market leader in virtual video production,” said Kurt Chessman, Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, Aventri. “This partnership deepens our ability to serve customers in their ambitions to host the most engaging events in the industry. Brandlive has built the best product in this space, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with Sam and team on delivering memorable experiences for years to come.”

"The key to having a great event is content that will blow attendees away and keep them engaged before, during and after the event," said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, CEO at Brandlive. "We’re invested in supporting partners like Aventri to help all their customers create content experiences worth watching, truly unlike anything they've ever seen."

Tools to Elevate Virtual and Hybrid Events

Brandlive provides TV-like show production across live, pre-recorded and mixed formats in vivid, high-definition 1080p HD.

Earlier this month, the company launched the next generation of Greenroom. The new release puts a complete virtual video production studio in the cloud and at organizers’ fingertips.

Below are some of Greenroom’s best-in-market capabilities, now available on the Aventri platform.

Showboard™ gives users flexibility and control. This timeline-style display enables organizers to manage the show’s flow and make real-time adjustments if needed on event day to ensure a flawless production.

Showbuilder™ reduces the stress of live events. Organizers use this drag-and-drop tool to build shows in advance – including pre- and post-stream media, shot layouts, product notes and cues – for a seamless production.

Producer and Backstage Comms further ensures events run smoothly. Organizers can speak to presenters live on stage, and participants can talk and engage during the show without fear of their audio being heard. The patent-pending technology knows which speakers are live and who is backstage and routes audio accordingly.

Presenter tools ensure that speakers can view notes and teleprompter; drive their own slides, images, gifs or videos; share their screens; and create mixed playlists of slides and video content.

With Greenroom, Aventri clients can create stunning video content and reduce the risk that comes with producing these events.

Fast Pace of Innovation

The partnership with Brandlive comes fresh on the heels of Aventri’s Virtual Events 2.0 premiere in April. This new digital platform features a networking suite that brings like-minded attendees together through artificial intelligence-driven matchmaking and smart recommendations.

In April, Aventri also unveiled a new version of its mobile app, retooled to support hybrid events. With the latest enhancements, virtual and mobile solutions work in sync to deliver a unified experience for in-person and remote audiences. Whether attendees are in the same room or across the globe, they can engage and connect in real time regardless of physical location.

To learn more about new capabilities available through the Aventri/Brandlive partnership, contact sales@aventri.com.

About Aventri

Aventri is the global leader in data-driven, end-to-end event and meeting management solutions for virtual, hybrid and in-person events. Their award-winning SaaS platform, virtual technology and best-in-class service offerings have enabled more than 40,000 event professionals to plan, promote, deliver, measure and optimize over 90,000 events annually. Aventri’s fully integrated platform’s capabilities include virtual delivery, networking, venue sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, onsite services, attendee engagement and data analytics. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has delivered customer events in over 120 countries. Aventri is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. Learn more at aventri.com.

About Brandlive

Brandlive helps companies and brands bring the magic of television to work. The company helps some of the biggest and boldest companies in the world communicate with impact by creating events and meetings worth watching. In March, Brandlive took the number one spot on Fast Company magazine’s list of the 10 Most Innovative Live Events Companies of 2021 for its Greenroom platform and its prominent role in the digital strategy of President Biden’s election campaign. With over 200 employees, Brandlive is headquartered in Portland, OR and can be found online at www.brandlive.com