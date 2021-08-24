upGrad Inc. Expands Its Study Abroad Portfolio by Partnering With Canada’s University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) & Yorkville University for Degree Programs

OTTAWA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--upGrad, Asia’s Higher Edtech leader, has added two more renowned international universities to its Study Abroad portfolio, strengthening its transnational education offerings. Making their debuts on the upGradAbroad.com is the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) and Yorkville University.

UFV is a top-ranked Canadian public university which has launched Business Administration Pathway (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Information Systems Pathway (BCIS) programs on upGradAbroad.com. These ground-breaking degree courses are developed to provide hands-on experience, and practical knowledge to help learners build a concrete post-program career in a foreign land. UFV scores top marks on Applied Learning and Student Experience according to The Globe and Mail University Report, a national and well-respected report on university rankings.

Yorkville University - a leading private Canadian university with campuses in Vancouver and Toronto – offers a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree program with many flexible learning benefits. The BBA degree at Yorkville University provides individuals with the professional knowledge, skills, and designation prerequisites that employers value so that they can launch their careers with confidence. Graduates are trained to be job-ready in a variety of industries, including finance, software, aerospace, energy, manufacturing, fashion, and media, or successfully start their own business. The rigorous curriculum covers a wide range of core business functions, including leadership, strategy, operations, accounting, and marketing, and prepares students for on-the-job challenges.

Designed with an industry-first approach, these degrees are designed to offer flexible access to students outside of Canada by having them commence their studies online through the upGrad platform and save a significant amount on cost. The programs are in-built with personalized mentorship from upGrad to offer continuous assistance throughout the modules, including end-to-end counseling/visa support to make the entire learning experience as hassle-free as possible for learners. Upon the successful completion of the on-campus program in the fourth year, learners can also apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit, which can allow them to stay in the country and build a career in Canada for up to three years.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankur Dhawan, President – Study Abroad, upGrad, said, “With the rising uncertainties and delays induced by the pandemic many students are left with no option but to let go of their career aspirations. The crisis will create a severe shortage of skilled professionals in the near future. Therefore, we have specifically designed our Study Abroad programs to bridge the gap and enable learners to build a concrete and meaningful future for themselves. We are thrilled to join hands with the UFV and Yorkville University whose support will further push us towards achieving our goal of becoming the largest transnational higher-ed leader coming out of India.”

“Yorkville University prides itself on offering Flexible, Rigorous and Accessible education. Our partnership with upGrad builds on those values by providing international students with another pathway to our rich learning environment. BBA graduates can apply for up to a 3-year post-graduation work permit and apply for professional designation opportunities in the project management, accounting, energy management, and supply chain management fields. We are thrilled to be working with upGrad to welcome students to Canada and prepare them for rewarding careers,” concluded Chris Fraser, Director of Admissions, Ontario, Yorkville University.

The arrival of these two new universities comes soon after the announcement of upGrad’s partnership with the Northern Arizona University in the U.S. This move shall further solidify upGrad’s global presence as the LifeLongLearning partner in the States and across markets.

