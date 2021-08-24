KBRA Releases Research – The Coming Charge: Energy Storage Impacts on Project and Corporate Credit Quality

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research on the potential impacts of energy storage technologies on project and corporate finance credit quality.

While energy storage technologies and use cases continue to evolve, there is broad consensus that the technology is likely to play an increasingly important role in facilitating a transition to a clean energy economy. As such, KBRA anticipates a growing number of energy storage project finance transactions and greater likelihood for electric utility companies to actively consider the technology as a key component of their long-term growth strategies.

Like other project finance transactions, KBRA evaluates energy storage projects based on their ability to generate revenues sufficient to cover future debt service obligations.

Given their relevance to the counterparty exposure and competitive position credit determinant within project finance transactions, KBRA monitors how both (1) federal regulatory and policy actions, and (2) energy supply and demand evolution may materially impact an energy storage project’s creditworthiness.

