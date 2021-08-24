KBRA Releases Research – The Coming Charge: Energy Storage Impacts on Project and Corporate Credit Quality

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research on the potential impacts of energy storage technologies on project and corporate finance credit quality.

Key Takeaways

  • While energy storage technologies and use cases continue to evolve, there is broad consensus that the technology is likely to play an increasingly important role in facilitating a transition to a clean energy economy. As such, KBRA anticipates a growing number of energy storage project finance transactions and greater likelihood for electric utility companies to actively consider the technology as a key component of their long-term growth strategies.
  • Like other project finance transactions, KBRA evaluates energy storage projects based on their ability to generate revenues sufficient to cover future debt service obligations.
  • Given their relevance to the counterparty exposure and competitive position credit determinant within project finance transactions, KBRA monitors how both (1) federal regulatory and policy actions, and (2) energy supply and demand evolution may materially impact an energy storage project’s creditworthiness.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Michael Alter, Associate Director
+1 (646) 731-1246
michael.alter@kbra.com

Andrew Giudici, Senior Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com

William Cox, Senior Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2472
william.cox@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts
Michele Patterson, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2397
michele.patterson@kbra.com

Jason Lilien, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2442
jason.lilien@kbra.com

Contacts

Michael Alter, Associate Director
+1 (646) 731-1246
michael.alter@kbra.com

Andrew Giudici, Senior Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com

William Cox, Senior Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2472
william.cox@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts
Michele Patterson, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2397
michele.patterson@kbra.com

Jason Lilien, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2442
jason.lilien@kbra.com