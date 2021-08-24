Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Law Business Research Acquires Docket Navigator

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Law Business Research (“LBR”), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), announced today that it has acquired Hopkins Bruce Publishers LLC (d/b/a “Docket Navigator”). Headquartered in London with offices in Hong Kong and Washington, DC, LBR is a leading provider of business information, legal analysis tools and networking for global legal markets.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Docket Navigator is the market-leading provider of patent litigation information across the United States. Its proprietary technology tracks, processes, organizes and synthesizes every significant event across US district courts, the Court of Federal Claims, the International Trade Commission, and certain Patent Trial and Appeal Board items. Docket Navigator provides its solutions to nearly 17,000 users across 88 of the AmLaw 100 firms as well as many leading corporations.

Nick Brailey, CEO of LBR, commented “ We are excited to partner with Docket Navigator, which further enhances our portfolio of legal data solutions. Combining Docket Navigator and its rich data tools with LBR’s platforms will further enhance our market-leading information solutions to the global legal community.”

David Cowan, Senior Managing Director at LLCP, added, “ We are pleased to continue our support of LBR through this highly attractive acquisition. Under Nick’s leadership, we believe that this combination will further bolster LBR’s valuable subscription product set.”

LBR is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P.

LLCP was advised by Honigman LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 38-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 22 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $12.7 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.0 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.