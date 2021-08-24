Duetto & Agilysys Announce New Two-Way Solution Integration With Agilysys Stay PMS

SAN FRANCISCO & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duetto, hospitality’s innovative software as a service provider of revenue strategy solutions, and Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the expansion of their relationship with the general availability of a seamless two-way integration between Agilysys Stay PMS and Duetto.

Agilysys Stay is a full-featured cloud-native enterprise-grade SaaS PMS that delivers personalized guest experiences with powerful operational efficiencies allowing users to focus on connecting with guests on a personal level. As a one-stop solution, Stay provides the capability to increase revenue, improve occupancy and inventory management, reduce costs, and increase brand and guest satisfaction for properties from small destination resorts to large national chains. Agilysys Stay delivers intuitive PMS functionality across operations that empowers users to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.

In addition, Stay’s powerful revenue and analytics tools are a natural fit with Duetto’s, enabling a dynamic open pricing model that fully optimizes their revenue with personalized pricing recommendations.

Key benefits of the Agilysys Stay – Duetto integration include:

High Quality Data Exchange that provides Duetto with detailed Stay reservation, inventory and group block information that empowers their analytics tools to make intelligent personalized recommendations.

that provides Duetto with detailed Stay reservation, inventory and group block information that empowers their analytics tools to make intelligent personalized recommendations. Real-Time Revenue Optimization that communicates information nearly instantly allowing Duetto GameChanger to respond quickly to changing conditions with pricing recommendations that can then be actioned in Agilysys Stay, ensuring revenue is always optimized.

that communicates information nearly instantly allowing Duetto GameChanger to respond quickly to changing conditions with pricing recommendations that can then be actioned in Agilysys Stay, ensuring revenue is always optimized. Rapid Deployment allowing hoteliers to immediately reap benefits of the combined solutions.

Duetto and Agilysys have been working together since 2016 when Duetto announced its integration with Agilysys LMS and Agilysys Visual One® PMS solutions.

“We’re very proud to be further extending our relationship with Agilysys through this new integration with Agilysys Stay PMS,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto. “The benefits to hoteliers of working with both these cutting-edge cloud-based technologies is very simple – leveraging our common customer-centric philosophy, each of our solutions seeks to deliver personalized guest experiences that also maximize property revenue.”

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Duetto by bringing their solutions to our modern cloud-native PMS solution, Agilysys Stay,” said Rohith Kori, Vice President, Corporate & Product Strategy at Agilysys. “Our integration with Duetto further enhances Agilysys Stay’s unique rate management capabilities including federated rates. With the integration of our industry-leading solutions, our customers can deliver truly exceptional personalized experiences, increase profitability and ensure their most valuable customers return again and again.”

About Duetto

Duetto delivers a suite of cloud applications to simplify hospitality revenue decisions and allow hoteliers to work smarter, increasing organizational efficiency, revenue, and profitability. The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership drives Duetto to look for innovative solutions to industry challenges. The software as a service platform allows hotels and casino resorts to leverage real-time dynamic data sources and actionable insights into pricing and demand across the enterprise. More than 4,000 hotel and casino resort properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications, which include GameChanger for pricing, ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting, and BlockBuster for contracted-business optimization. Duetto is backed by investors Warburg Pincus, Icon Ventures, Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, and Spectrum 28.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

