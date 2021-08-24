The National Psoriasis Foundation Selects the Happify Health Digital Health Platform, Kopa, As Official Online Community

PORTLAND, Ore. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) and Happify Health announce a new partnership to improve the lives of those living with psoriatic disease. Kopa is Happify Health’s patient-centric health platform, aimed to improve patient health outcomes through education, peer-to-peer connection, HCP expertise, and mental health support. Kopa is available in the App Store, Google Play, and on the web.

More than 8 million individuals in the U.S. are impacted by psoriasis, a chronic immune-mediated disease associated with systemic inflammation. NPF has represented this community for over 50 years as the leading nonprofit benefactor of psoriatic disease research, in addition to leading advocacy and education initiatives. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected.

Happify Health launched the first Kopa community in July 2020 to support people with psoriasis. The Kopa platform brings healthcare professionals together with Happify Health high-quality digital therapeutics in a single, secure, online community where people can learn, share, and support each other in an equitable environment.

“With Kopa, we’ve combined chronic disease support services, healthcare professionals, and clinical-grade digital therapies to deliver personalized, digital healthcare,” said Keren Zimmerman, Chief Product Officer at Happify Health. “Within Kopa, people dealing with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are supported by healthcare providers, mental health experts, dietitians, and other medical professionals so they can ask questions, access digital therapies and other resources, and develop meaningful connections with others living with psoriasis.”

“Partnering with Happify Health gives us a unique and modern way to support our large and diverse community in a safe digital environment,” said Randy Beranek, President and CEO of NPF. “Since people with psoriasis are at an increased risk of developing other health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, the tools available on Kopa enhance the support options available to this community. Not only does Kopa give those with psoriatic disease a place to share and connect, but it also offers digital tools, including a daily stress tracker and guided meditations, that our community will find helpful in managing their disease.”

Through this partnership, NPF and Happify will open the door to new tools for individuals living with psoriatic disease seeking to improve health outcomes. Kopa provides member resources and tools in a single digital platform to curate a journey toward a healthier, happier life. Individuals looking for one-on-one assistance can also contact the NPF Patient Navigation Center via text, email, or phone, to supplement tools available through Kopa.

About the National Psoriasis Foundation

Serving its community through more than 50 years of patient support, advocacy, research, education and funding, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is the world’s leading nonprofit fighting for individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). The NPF mission is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and dramatically improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. As part of that effort, NPF created its Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or PsA. In recent years, NPF has funded more than $28 million in research grants and fellowships that help drive discoveries that may lead to more and better treatments and ultimately a cure.

About Happify Health

Happify Health is a global software-enabled healthcare platform. They design and deploy software to help improve mental health, physical health, and well-being. They are creating a future where better health outcomes can be powered by technology—leading to more personalized care that can improve the everyday lives of more people. The Happify Health platform offers a full spectrum of science-backed Digital Therapy and Care Journey solutions for customers and individual end-users, including Wellness, AI-based Coaching, Community, as well as Combination and Prescription Digital Therapeutics.

Their patient solutions are disseminated through unified products and services they deploy for the healthcare ecosystem, including enterprises, health plans, health systems, pharma, and medical device manufacturers. The global platform is available in 10 languages, supports more than 10 chronic conditions, and covers more than 20 million lives. For more information, visit happifyhealth.com.