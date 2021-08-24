Neustar and Dynata partner to power people-based marketing free of the risks of data deprecation.

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.

The Second-Party Data Marketplace leverages Fabrick, Neustar’s data connectivity platform, to link brands’ customer data with a large and growing marketplace of second-party data free of third-party cookie reliance including:

Neustar’s expansive consumer data across 120 million households and 250 million people in the U.S. across 15,000 demographic, psychographic, and behavioral attributes

Dynata’s consumer panel data covering the habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide

iSpot’s advertising exposure data across a panel of 16 million smart TV viewers in all 210 national DMAs on linear TV, video-on-demand, and connected TV content

Scanbuy’s mobile shopping data across 200 million US consumers

Foursquare’s geo-location data across over 105 million places and 14 billion user-confirmed visits

Learn more about becoming a Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace partner here.

“We are successfully harnessing the intelligence from both Neustar and Dynata to amplify the performance of our brand services,” said Karima Zmerli, Global Head of Performance and Predictive Intelligence at Edelman Data & Intelligence. “By using a bespoke Dynata panel consisting of millions of consumers, combined with the Neustar Unified Identity™ solution, we can build a machine learning (ML) algorithm to analyze audiences and trust levels for our brand clients. This analysis gives our clients the confidence to promote and protect their brand reputation and trust."

“The combination of Dynata’s rich first-party data with the Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace helps brands scale consumer data enrichment and bring their market and audience research efforts to life,” said Eric Sandberg, Managing Director, Ad Solutions at Dynata. “This partnership helps Neustar clients combine their panel-based research and measurement efforts with a much deeper view of customers and prospects across physical and digital worlds.”

“The Dynata partnership further reinforces our industry-leading approach to real-world, people-based marketing that’s free of the risks of data deprecation and privacy regulation,” said Steve Silvers, SVP and GM of Product at Neustar. “The Dynata and Neustar partnership links two industry-leading data solutions to power deeper audience insights, more comprehensive data enrichment, and incredibly accurate analytics outputs- all with a laser-focus on sustainable, first-party data.”

About Dynata

Dynata is the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy, quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 5,500 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

About Neustar Fabrick

Neustar Fabrick™ is the data connectivity platform underlying Unified Identity and Unified Analytics, that provides marketers with the identity linkages, privacy-protections, and data connections they need to maintain and grow their marketing and analytics capabilities in a privacy centric, post-ID marketing environment. Learn more at home.neustar/fabrick.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.