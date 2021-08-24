Television Academy Announces Corporate Partners for the 2021 Emmy® Awards Season

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Television Academy announced today its official roster of new and returning Corporate Partners for the 2021 Emmy® Awards season, which includes Kia America, FIJI® Water, Franciacorta, Ketel One Vodka, PEOPLE®, Sterling Vineyards and United Airlines®.

For the second year in a row, Kia America will serve as the Official Automotive Partner of the 2021 Emmy Awards season, the Television Academy and Television Academy Foundation, along with the CBS telecast of the 73rd Emmy Awards. Additionally, Franciacorta is partnering with the Academy for the first time to provide sparkling wine to Emmy nominees throughout the season.

Kia America returns as the Official Automotive Partner of the Emmys with the all-new all-electric 2022 EV6 making its primetime debut this year. The EV6 signals the U.S. launch of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy that will deliver 11 all-new electrified models by 2026 globally. Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 best global brands, offering a complete range of vehicles sold throughout the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

Franciacorta is the name of a wine, a method and a region located in the north of Italy, which has mastered the art of creating harmony between ancient knowledge and technology. Throughout the Emmys season, Franciacorta is providing numerous varietals of wines from the region’s finest wineries, produced with second fermentation in the bottle. Thanks to a production method regulated by strict and scrupulous standards, these wines have become synonymous with quality and were the first ones to have obtained the DOCG recognition in 1995. Celebrating its first Emmy partnership, Franciacorta toasts the power of television and the return of its brightest stars.

FIJI Water, the No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand in the United States, is thrilled to return to the red carpet as the Official Water Partner of the 2021 Emmys season. Hydrating Earth’s finest television nominees and entertainers for the eighth consecutive year is an honor.

Ketel One Family Made Vodka will once again raise a glass in celebration of the television industry's most iconic stars as the Official Spirits Partner of the 73rd Emmy Awards season. To commemorate the occasion, Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly is crafting a cast of marvelous cocktails inspired by the most iconic serve of all—the martini. For those celebrating in spirit rather than in person, a bespoke Ketel One Vodka Emmys Cocktail Kit will be made available nationwide, complete with everything needed to make the official cocktail from the comfort of home. When raising a glass this Emmys season, Ketel One Family Made Vodka believes that moderation is marvelous.

PEOPLE is returning for the 16th year as the Official Entertainment Magazine partner of the 2021 Emmys season. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Emmy Awards 2021 will stream live a Red Carpet Pre-Show counting down to the 73rd Emmys telecast, hosted by PEOPLE correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein. The livestream will feature interviews with nominees as they arrive on the red carpet as well as commentary around this year's awards. The show will be available to stream on PeopleTV, the streaming network from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly; PEOPLE.com; EW.com; and EW’s social platforms YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Sterling Vineyards, the iconic Napa Valley winery, returns for its sixth consecutive year as the Official Wine Partner of the 2021 Emmy Awards season. Sterling Vineyards wines will be exclusively poured throughout the Emmys season, with nominees and guests enjoying the signature Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon at events leading up to the Creative Arts Emmys and the 73rd Emmys telecast, including the Performers Nominee Celebration. As a special gift, winners announced at the Sept. 19 telecast will receive a custom bottle of the winery’s flagship Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon, hand-personalized for each of them backstage during the event. In a year where TV connected us more than ever, Sterling Vineyards raises a glass to inspiring people and the stories they told through television.

United Airlines is in its 22nd year in partnership with the Television Academy and is the organization's Official Air Carrier and the longest-standing partner. United is proud to transport the Emmy statuettes to Los Angeles from the carrier’s hometown, Chicago. As part of the United business portfolio, the airline has revamped its travel experience for production and entertainment companies with travel benefits including reduced airfare, special rates for equipment, airport escort services and a dedicated 24/7 entertainment support desk. Additionally, United will enhance its travel experience for all customers by upgrading hundreds of aircrafts with more overhead bin space, seatback entertainment and high-speed Wi-Fi. United’s shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World.”

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 19, (8:00-11:00 PM, Live EDT/5:00-8:00 PM, Live PDT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The 2021 Creative Arts Emmys® will be presented during three ceremonies the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12 at L.A. LIVE: Saturday at 5:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 18, (8:00 PM EDT/PDT) on FXX.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. Through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its Foundation, it strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space. And it celebrates those who have excelled by recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television's most coveted prize the Primetime Emmy® Award. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.