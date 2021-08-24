8x8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, 8x8 will provide access to 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) to SYNNEX’s partner community of traditional value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and system integrators. 8x8 XCaaS includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center, voice, team chat, and meetings capabilities in a single-vendor solution for employee communications, collaboration and customer engagement.

Since 1980, SYNNEX has been a leader in providing technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics industry that allows its customers to implement exceptional customer-engagement strategies of their own. SYNNEX has added the 8x8 integrated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) product to its technology portfolio. Built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform, 8x8 XCaaS offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution. The solutions will immediately be available to partners in the U.S. through SYNNEX.

“As more businesses migrate to cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, it’s crucial our resellers deliver integrated UCaaS and CCaaS tools to improve both customer and employee experiences,” said TJ Trojan, Senior Vice President, Product Management at SYNNEX. “Together, SYNNEX and 8x8 will better enable our partners to drive a more fluid migration to a better communications experience through a single, efficient platform.”

Centered around the global 8x8 Open Channel Program, 8x8’s channel strategy is helping partners meet increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow mid-market, enterprise and public sector organizations to optimize employee and customer engagement. The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, has the necessary resources to grow their customer base, build new revenue streams, and increase profits.

“As one of the only cloud communications providers offering a resell route-to-market through a leading distributor such as SYNNEX, this partnership will be instrumental for our next phase of channel success,” said Bobby Hall, Global Vice President, Channel Sales at 8x8, Inc. “VARs are an essential guide to organizations undergoing digital transformation as they move off of legacy, on-premises communications and customer engagement systems. SYNNEX’s partner community will be able to capitalize on a major growth opportunity by offering a single cloud communications and contact center solution with 8x8 XCaaS.”

As one of Microsoft’s largest partners, SYNNEX resellers will also be able to offer the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution as well as the 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams solution, which is certified by Microsoft, to customers through a single distribution partner.

For more information on 8x8 through SYNNEX, email ucaas@synnex.com.

8x8 Open Channel Program

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, has the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-glove marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8’s channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demonstrations and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS, an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 is powering all employees globally to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

