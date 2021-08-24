Spire Global and Mantle Labs Announce Strategic Agriculture Intelligence Partnership

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, and Mantle Labs, a pioneering, satellite-based remote-sensing company, jointly announced a new strategic partnership to provide complete risk assessment solutions to banks, crop input, insurance, and agri-commodity companies for managing their agriculture portfolios. This partnership will also help farmers by providing them advance warnings on crop health, weather, and pest and disease activity to help them prevent losses. Powered by Spire’s space-based data and Mantle Labs’ AI-driven agriculture risk analytics suite, this partnership provides a clearer world view of global agriculture in previously unobserved regions.

Informed by Spire’s advanced data insights, Mantle Labs will have access to critical weather data in South East Asia, India, South America, and Africa, all of which currently lack adequate weather infrastructure. Radio occultation data collected by Spire’s satellites and analyzed by its advanced weather algorithm will complement crop health data by Mantle Labs. The partnership will unlock a comprehensive and reliable weather forecast to empower the agriculture industry.

John Lusk, Vice President, General Manager Global Data Services at Spire, said:

“We are proud to be partnering with Mantle Labs to help farmers, banks, crop input, insurance, and agri-commodity companies access previously difficult weather data in under-observed areas around the world in one of our most complementary partnerships to date. It is critical that technology reach these locations to empower farmers on the ground, maximize their profit, and properly anticipate risk assessment, especially in the face of rapidly accelerating climate change.”

Swapnil Baokar, Co-Founder of Mantle Labs, said:

“We operate in many countries where there is a lack of reliable weather monitoring. This leads to issues for industries like agriculture where weather data and forecasting are vital for risk mitigation. Our cutting-edge Geobotanics platform, powered by AI, is used by leading customers in food and agriculture. Adding Spire’s revolutionary technology will offer unprecedented access to high quality weather forecasts at global scale and offer greater visibility into weather-related risks, helping the world’s farmers build climate resilience.”

Spire’s constellation of more than 100 low-orbit nanosatellites collect real-time data from every layer of the atmosphere, including notoriously difficult high altitudes. Spire’s team works to add new hardware, improve forecast API, and customize predictive weather models to power their customers' most ambitious projects.

About Mantle Labs

Mantle Labs, headquartered in the UK and with offices in Cambridge, Vienna and Mumbai, is a pioneering satellite-based remote-sensing company that monitors global agriculture. Mantle Labs has created the world’s first agri-fintech platform, Geobotanics. Using AI, Mantle Labs provides a complete risk assessment solution for banks and insurance companies to manage their agriculture portfolios. Geobotanics is also used by crop protection and agri commodity companies, and it provides the first-ever world view of global agriculture. Farmers across the globe use Geobotanics to monitor their fields and prevent losses.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, CA, Boulder, CO, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.