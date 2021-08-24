Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Industrial Flame Sensor Product Lines

CREEDMOOR, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontic, the aerospace industry’s leading provider of ‘Extended Life Solutions’ for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) legacy products has signed an exclusive license agreement with Honeywell for UV Flame Monitor System product lines currently manufactured at Honeywell’s facilities in Plymouth, MN and Clearwater, Florida.

The UV Flame Monitor Systems are safety critical parts supporting GE power generation gas turbine engines for ground industrial and marine power derived from the CF-6 engine. This is the 39th agreement between the two companies adding products under exclusive license. The Honeywell-Ontic relationship began in 1983.

Gareth Hall, President and CEO of Ontic, said, “Ontic have become an integral support option for Honeywell’s product lifecycle and I am very pleased to sign another exclusive agreement with one of our key OEM partners.”

“Ontic has supported Honeywell through license agreements like this since the 1980s, and our exclusive license of the industrial flame sensor product line to Ontic extends this valued partnership,” said Matt Picchetti, Honeywell Aerospace VP/GM of the Navigation and Sensor Product Line.

The products will be transitioned to Ontic’s Creedmoor North Carolina facility.

Ontic’s global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.

About Ontic

With over 47 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 7,000 mature aircraft parts. Ontic’s portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.