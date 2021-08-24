Fujitsu Selected by Florida Utility for Fiber Broadband Build-out

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. has been selected by the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) to plan, design and deploy a broadband network expansion to be part of a neighborhood revitalization for promoting long-term business growth on the Florida coast.

FPUA is a public utility that has provided electric, water, wastewater and natural gas services to the City of Fort Pierce and surrounding areas since 1972. Starting in the early 2000s, FPUA began offering dedicated internet to large businesses and anchor institutions through its FPUAnet division. In 2018, the FPUA Board approved an initiative to become a smart city by providing high-speed internet to all parcels within the city. This initiative provided the opportunity for a community partnership to deploy into Lincoln Park, one of the city’s revitalization zones.

Internet connectivity has become an essential utility for education, community services and economic prosperity. The smart city expansion will focus on enhancing the quality of life in the community through support of quality job creation, livable wages and safe, healthy neighborhood initiatives.

Fujitsu’s role as prime broadband network integrator includes providing market analysis, financial/ business modeling, engineering design, deployment and overall project management for the Lincoln Park project. The project is slated to be completed in phases, with initial service turn-up expected in early 2022. This network infrastructure has also been designed to support the future deployment of wireless technology, including public Wi-Fi in several areas.

“We are making a vital investment in digital equity for one of our community’s most underserved neighborhoods,” said Jason Mittler, FPUAnet manager, Fort Pierce Utilities Authority. “We trust in Fujitsu’s experience and vendor-neutral approach to help us successfully roll-out this project.”

“Network connectivity with equal access is important for community inclusion, education possibilities and economic development,” said Greg Manganello, senior vice president and head of wireless and service solutions, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “We are pleased to support FPUA’s mission to provide a next-generation network to enhance their customers’ quality of life.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see https://www.fujitsu.com/.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multivendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

Fujitsu (and design)® and “shaping tomorrow with you” are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice