RFG Advisory’s CIO Rick Wedell Recognized by ThinkAdvisor as a 2021 LUMINARY

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory "RFG", an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent advisors is proud to announce that Rick Wedell, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), has been recognized by ThinkAdvisor as a 2021 LUMINARY in the Thought Leadership & Education category. RFG Advisory was also named to the LUMINARIES Class of 2021, receiving firm-wide recognition in the same category for RIAs.

The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards celebrate top advisors, industry executives, teams, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset/investment/portfolio managers and other firms by showcasing their achievements in four key areas:

Thought leadership

Executive leadership

Dealmaking/growth

Diversity & inclusion

“We are incredibly proud of Rick and honored to see him receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Bobby White, CEO of RFG Advisory. “As a partner of the firm and CIO, Rick sets a very high bar in terms of execution, impact, and what it means to serve. With over 60 videos and 13,000+ views on YouTube, and a string of client events and in-person roadshows amid the backdrop of a global pandemic, he’s wired as a thought-leadership machine. If you want to know the truth, we see few industry CIOs even come close to Rick’s herculean efforts.”

As a veteran institutional investor, Rick Wedell has had a distinguished career over 15 years managing both debt and equity at Bain Capital Credit prior to RFG Advisory. He earned his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business where he was named the Henry Ford II Scholar for highest academic achievement in his MBA class and a B.S. in Applied Mathematics & Economics, Magna Cum Laude, from Harvard University.

“We want to thank ThinkAdvisor for naming Rick Wedell and RFG Advisory to this year’s class of LUMINARIES,” said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. “RFG is forever grateful for Rick’s expertise and passion to serve the needs of our independent advisors and their clients, no matter what headwinds are blowing. If there’s an industry evangelist illuminating a path to possibilities, hands down, it’s Rick Wedell.”

The awards program and its related coverage will show the quantitative and qualitative impacts that ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES are making on the industry — for both today’s and tomorrow’s advisors. Closing the 2021 program will be the inaugural ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards Dinner which will take place on Tuesday November 9, at the Mandarin Oriental In New York.

Additional details about Think Advisor Luminaries and a full list of the LUMINARIES Class of 2021 are published online at https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/class-2021.

We are proud to say RFG did not pay any compensation to participate in this award process. For more information on the selection criterion for each award please visit the third-party organization website for additional details.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

