Clear Inc. Announces First Hotel Partnership with Vogue Hotel Montréal

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear Inc. (“Clear”), a leading integrator in air and water firewall technologies, today announced its first-ever hotel partnership with Vogue Hotel Montréal, Curio Collection by Hilton. Owned by private Canadian property management and investment firm, Sageblan Investments (“Sageblan”), the partnership will see the installation of Clear’s world-class air and water systems into the Vogue Hotel with the intention of creating a new standard of healthy living within the hotel environment. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Clear’s launch in the Canadian market, reiterating the company’s commitment to elevating awareness of one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century: Sick Building Syndrome.

“We’re ecstatic to be working with Vogue Hotel Montréal, by way of Sageblan Investments, to bring a higher standard of healthy living to hotel guests and staff alike,” said Gil D. Blutrich, Founder and President of Clear Inc. “Customer confidence hinges on providing guests with an experience that is enjoyable and memorable, but also healthy and safe – and this starts with ensuring our indoor environments are contributing to public health and safety. We’re thrilled to be providing that peace of mind to the Vogue Hotel.”

Accelerated by the global pandemic, Canadians’ standards of healthy living continue to evolve, prompting the hospitality industry to adapt accordingly by taking measures to improve the health and safety of their building environments for the long-term benefit of occupants. Hoteliers are enhancing their sanitation and cleaning procedures in an effort to combat Sick Building Syndrome, and other Building Related Illnesses, as well as looking to technology to reduce the risk of exposure to dangerous viruses, pathogens, and bacteria.

“Engaging in a partnership with Clear was an easy decision, especially given that healthy living and wellness is an incredibly pertinent theme right now within Canada’s hotel industry,” said Eric Hamel, General Manager at Vogue Hotel Montréal. “We’re conscious of how a healthy environment can positively impact physical and mental wellbeing, and it’s a priority for us that we’re able to offer this to both our guests and our staff. We’re excited to welcome them back into the space, and to provide them with the exceptional experience they’ve come to know and expect of the Vogue Hotel.”

Adds Gaurav Gupta, Managing Partner, President at Sageblan Investments, “As global economies jumpstart their recovery and gradually reopen, we’re taking the appropriate measures – like seeking Clear’s air and water systems – to create healthier living environments in our hotels, and to re-instill confidence among travelers.”

Repurposing patented technologies that have been used by pharmaceutical companies and hospitals in 62 countries around the globe, Clear’s technologies will monitor the Vogue Hotel’s indoor air and water quality 24/7. The company’s air purification technology, Clear Air, combines a patented and EPA-approved Sterionizer and Ray Filter, with bipolar ionization and UV light to purify, cleanse, and disinfect indoor air, while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Using advanced UV light technologies, Clear’s Hydro-Optic system is a centralized solution that offers 99.99% microbiologically-pure, pharmaceutical-grade water through every tap in the hotel building, without the use or addition of chemicals.

To further guest confidence, Clear has also installed a TV in the Vogue Hotel’s building lobby that is synced to its technologies, displaying real-time air and water quality information for guests to see. The data will also be easily accessible to the Vogue Hotel’s guests through the Clear app.

The Vogue Hotel is now Clear Certified, watch the installation here.

About Clear Inc.

Launched out of Toronto, Canada in 2021, Clear is a provider of world-class air and water firewall technologies that improve indoor air and water quality for the benefit of long-term public health and safety. Manufactured by leading innovators in Israel, Clear’s patented and EPA-approved technologies enable condominiums, developers, and hoteliers to equip residential and commercial buildings to target and fight harmful airborne and waterborne viruses, pathogens, and bacteria, and to combat one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century: Sick Building Syndrome.

For more information, visit https://clear.inc/.

About Vogue Hotel Montréal

Vogue Hotel Montréal, Curio Collection by Hilton is ideally located in the heart of the Golden Square Mile and close to major Montréal attractions. Its elegantly appointed and spacious rooms make this hotel the ideal pied-à-terre for discerning travelers looking for a true 5-star experience.

For more information, visit http://www.voguehotelmontrealdowntown.curio.com/.

About Sageblan Investments

Sageblan Investments, a private Canadian property management and investment firm, focuses on the acquisition and management of real estate across all asset classes including hospitality, office, and multifamily. With an approach that is opportunistic yet selective, this firm is developing a portfolio of top-performing assets in strategic markets.

For more information, visit https://sageblan.com/.