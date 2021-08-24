Mirantis and Westcon-Comstor Strike Distribution Partnership

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirantis, the open cloud company, today announced it has partnered with Westcon-Comstor, a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in data center, infrastructure, collaboration and security, for a distribution agreement across Asia-Pacific that simplifies Kubernetes, allowing partners to ship code faster, on private and public clouds.

“Mirantis partners with the world’s top cloud infrastructure providers that Westcon-Comstor has extensive experience working with” said EJ La Fontaine, VP and region director APAC of Mirantis. “Westcon-Comstor works with Mirantis’ solutions to eliminate Kubernetes complexity with one consistent cloud experience for app and devops portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management.”

Westcon is now the Mirantis distribution partner in Australia, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“As the world is moving to cloud native apps, we are excited to announce our distribution partnership with Mirantis, a world leader in delivering a fast, easy, and complete way for delivering multi-cloud container orchestration,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president, APAC of Westcon-Comstor. “This helps partners eliminate Kubernetes complexity for their customers with one consistent cloud experience”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor operating in more than 70 countries. It creates business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on both public and private clouds. The company provides a public cloud experience on any infrastructure from the data center to the edge. With Lens and Mirantis Container Cloud, Mirantis empowers a new breed of Kubernetes app developers by removing infrastructure and operations complexity and providing one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management with continuous updates.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Splunk, and STC. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.