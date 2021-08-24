Digital River and Avalara Team Up for a Tax Management Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced it is teaming up with Avalara, a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. The partnership brings together two respected brands in ecommerce to create a complete global tax management solution to eliminate the complexity of international taxes, as well as further simplify and accelerate cross-border ecommerce expansion.

By combining Digital River’s experienced tax professionals and APIs with Avalara’s world-class tax automation technology, brands gain a complete end-to-end solution enabling them to scale globally without worrying about the complex tax liabilities and regulations of each local and regional market.

“Retailers and consumers alike are conducting more business online than ever before, which has created increased demand for cross-border commerce,” said Craig Reed, GM of cross-border at Avalara. “This partnership equips global sellers with critical cross-border ecommerce capabilities such as duties and taxes calculation, Harmonized System code classification, restrictions, payments, fraud protection, and order management to reduce friction for the cross-border customer experience.”

Through this partnership, Digital River and Avalara provide a better customer experience by providing more accurate landed cost information to the shopper. Avalara calculates and applies taxes and item classification codes, while Digital River’s Global Seller Services interfaces with global logistics providers and manages the back-office functions including registrations, tax filings, remittance, audits, compliance, and exemption certificates. Together, Digital River and Avalara empower brands to enter new global markets quickly and confidently by protecting them from costly penalties that can result from non-compliance.

“Global commerce comes with layers of regulation that vary not only by region and country, but also at the local level,” said Adam Coyle, CEO at Digital River. “This partnership provides a simple and cost-efficient solution that enables global brands to focus on the customer journey while knowing the critical parts of the back-office experience are being expertly handled by a trusted partner that has the expertise to navigate the complexities of global ecommerce.”

This solution is now available for Digital River customers and covers regulations in 175+ markets.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global commerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buying experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on their behalf. Brands benefit from our Global Seller Services, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

