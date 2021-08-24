NuMat Technologies and Sumitomo Chemical Announce Partnership to Develop Chemical Separation Technologies to Drive Industrial Carbon Neutrality.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuMat Technologies, Incorporated (“NuMat”) today announced a partnership with Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (“Sumitomo Chemical”) to develop sustainable chemical separation technologies that can efficiently and dramatically reduce the carbon emissions and carbon footprint required to produce critical chemicals used in key sectors of the global economy.

Traditional chemical separation processes require substantial energy to operate, and significant capital investment. The drive for energy-efficient and cost-effective alternatives is of critical importance to achieve carbon emission reduction objectives outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. Through this collaboration, both companies will apply their world-class expertise in advanced separation and precision-engineered materials to develop novel solutions that can displace incumbent technologies longer-term, while working towards near-term commercial targets.

NuMat is a platform chemistry design company, innovating at the intersection of high-performance computing, data engineering and chemistry to deliver transformational solutions to the chemicals, industrials, electronics and life-science sectors. A pioneer in the field of Programmable Chemistries, including Metal-Organic Frameworks, NuMat takes a precision-medicine approach to chemistry – tailor designing materials to solve big challenges at the smallest possible level.

"We're proud to partner with Sumitomo Chemical in unleashing the potential of Programmable Chemistries to address complex sustainability challenges in the chemicals industry," stated Ben Hernandez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at NuMat Technologies. "Sumitomo Chemical and NuMat are joined by a shared mission to use chemistry in solving the problems that matter, and I’m excited at the innovation opportunities our collaboration can unlock."

Sumitomo Chemical, a leading Japanese chemical company, was founded with a mission to drive societal impact and solve environmental challenges through technology. They have been exploring new opportunities to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We are pleased to tackle the emission reduction challenges in the chemical industry with NuMat. This partnership is aligned with our carbon neutral strategy and intentions. We are looking forward to exploring the synergies from working with NuMat, allowing us to accelerate and enhance the discovery, development and delivery of innovative separation solutions that require less energy." said Junpei Tsuji, Associate Officer, General Manager of Research Planning and Coordination Department at Sumitomo Chemical.

About NuMat Technologies, Incorporated

NuMat is a chemistry design company, innovating at the intersection of high-performance computing, data engineering and chemistry to deliver transformational solutions to the chemicals, industrials, electronics and life-science sectors. A pioneer in field of Programmable Chemistries including Metal-Organic Frameworks ("MOFs), NuMat programs materials to uniquely interact with target molecules at the atomic level, and then integrates these materials into next-generation encapsulation, separation and catalytic solutions. NuMat provides a total solutions platform for product commercialization, pairing world-class material discovery software with application development and manufacturing expertise. www.numat-tech.com

About Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Sumitomo Chemical, was founded in 1913 and is one of Japan's leading chemical companies with global sales of nearly $21 Billion. The company operates worldwide in such diverse business sectors as Petrochemicals & Plastics, Energy & Functional Materials, IT-related Chemicals, Health & Crop Sciences, and Pharmaceuticals. The Sumitomo Chemical Group will continue to create and provide solutions that can contribute to achieving a sustainable society by capitalizing on a wide array of technologies that it has cultivated as a diversified chemical company operating in its extensive areas of business. For additional information, visit the company's website at https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/.