Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $6.3 Million in Contracts for High-Power Ka-Band TWTAs

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 24, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded multiple contracts aggregating $6.3 million for 500W Ka-band traveling wave tube amplifiers (“TWTAs”) for both military and commercial High-throughput Satellite (“HTS”) systems.

HTS systems offer the high speed of fiber with the reliability, global coverage and flexibility of a satellite architecture. Military and commercial customers demand high-capacity data rates with fiber-like connectivity.

“Comtech’s 500W family of Ka-band TWTAs provide the power needed for these high-capacity connections,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Working with Ka-band HTS system integrators and satellite operators, Comtech provides the power amplifier solutions they need.”

Comtech, a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

