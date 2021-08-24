Lynk & Co Revolutionizes the Automotive Industry with “always on and connected” Car Using IoT Mobile Connectivity from Orange Business Services across Europe

In-car technology has been designed to be as easy to use as possible with no hidden extras. (photo credit Lynk&Co)

STOCKHOLM & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynk & Co, a global mobility brand formed as a joint venture between Geely Holding, Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group, has launched its “always connected” car. The vehicle uses internet of things (IoT) network and infrastructure from Orange Business Services to deliver connected services to drivers.

The 01 SUV auto is sold on simplicity. Lynk & Co offers membership-based mobility for those who want to “rent” a car instead of purchasing it in the traditional sense. The car incorporates a share button, enabling owners to generate income via sharing functionalities. Lynk & Co members can also control, monitor and share their car from a smartphone app that communicates with the car via the cloud.

In-car technology has been designed to be as easy to use as possible with no hidden extras. All cars have large configurable touch screens and telematics that are always connected to the internet and the car’s cloud.

The truly connected car

Orange has worked closely with Lynk & Co and its sister company CEVT, an innovation and technology company within Geely Holding, to build a solution that enables the Lynk & Co business and operations model. Each car will benefit from Orange's IoT Managed Global Connectivity solution, which provides secure and seamless integration between connected car services, internet access and online tracking. This allows it to provide downloadable billing reports and predictive maintenance updates, for example.

SIMs with a unified global footprint are integrated during the manufacturing process. Orange IoT cellular connectivity allows users to enjoy the same experiences across geographies by roaming between different providers as required.

“Today’s customers demand mobility and may not actually want to own a car. Orange Business Services IoT services and global connectivity are helping us achieve our vision of launching a mobility brand that is born digital and designed to demands of always-connected consumers,” said David Green, CDO, Lynk & Co.

“We are proud to be part of this new generation of always-connected automotive experiences, aimed at making car travel safer, easier and more sustainable. Our innovative approach to connectivity enables consumer connected services like the Lynk & Co cars,” said Nemo Verbist, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services.

Consumers can buy the Lynk & Co car outright and car share it to generate additional income or lease it on a monthly basis. Cars and mobility memberships can be purchased online or from Lynk & Co clubs designed to be a more social hang out than a showroom. There are three clubs open in Amsterdam, Antwerp and Gothenburg, with Berlin to open next, followed by additional clubs in Barcelona, Milan and Paris.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co was created to provide mobility solutions for the connected generation. We do make really, really good cars (the kind that have all the features you want without you having to ask for them), but we also offer a new way of using those cars. Our membership-based approach makes it simple to get on the go. Members can access a car on a flexible, month-to-month basis and share with friends, family, and the Lynk & Co community.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 263 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2021. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.