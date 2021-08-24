Octo Wins Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Contract for Teleport Integration and Implementation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, the premier pure-play IT modernization provider for the Federal Government, announced today the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded Octo and Prime partner Kingfisher Systems, Inc. (Kingfisher) the Teleport Program Integration and Implementation (I&I), Logistics, and Configuration Management Support contract, valued at approximately $14 million over five years. DISA awarded the contract under the U.S. General Services Administration Information Technology Professional Multiple Award Schedule. Octo combined its satellite integration expertise with Kingfisher’s leadership in Mission Information Technology to support DISA at Fort George Meade, Maryland, DISA Headquarters Campus, DISA Field Command locations, and Department of Defense (DoD) Gateways.

DISA provides critical DoD Teleport System Gateway support to deployed forces by delivering seamless access to worldwide satellite communication services. In support of this program, Kingfisher’s operational and technical subject matter experts will provide program management, configuration management, information management, life cycle logistics, and implementation and integration services.

James Vant, General Manager of Octo's Defense Business Unit, stated, “ We are excited that we can continue to serve DISA in support of this critical mission. With Kingfisher, we combine our operational and subject matter expertise to deliver state of the art modernization. We look forward to helping DISA keep up with evolving technology and provide worldwide support to the DoD Teleport System.”

Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “ DISA and DoD’s warfighter support missions make our nation safer. That Octo can contribute to this effort by implementing the power of cutting-edge technology is a true honor that reflects our technologists’ expertise and dedication to service. We look forward to working with Kingfisher to ensure access to critical satellite communication.”

About Octo

