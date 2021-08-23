AEG Presents Enters Into Exclusive Operating and Booking Deal With Jacobs Pavilion

AEG Presents and Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. announced an exclusive, 10-year operating and booking agreement for the esteemed Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland - Ohio's premier covered, outdoor amphitheater on the west bank of the city’s nightlife district, the Flats. (Photo: Business Wire)

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG Presents and Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. announced today an exclusive ten-year operating and booking agreement for the esteemed Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH’s premier covered, outdoor ampitheater on the west bank of the city’s nightlife district, the Flats. The agreement will take effect beginning with the Spring 2022 season.

Since opening its doors in 1987, Jacobs Pavilion has played host to such world-class performers as The Ramones, Soundgarden, Ringo Starr, Britney Spears, Jack White, Green Day, Outkast, Nine Inch Nails, Mariah Carey, Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, John Legend, and Lorde, among many others. The partnership provides support to help Jacobs Pavilion stay true to its established culture while continuing to drive growth and innovation that will expand the venue’s presence in the market.

In addition to its operating commitment, AEG Presents has earmarked a significant investment in restoration and renovations of Jacobs Pavilion. The investment comes on the heels of AEG Presents’ revitalization of the legendary Agora Theatre in 2018, furthering the company’s commitment to bringing great live music events to Cleveland. Situated on the picturesque banks of the Cuyahoga River, the venue boasts views of the city’s skyline and iconic bridges that both frame the stage and become part of the fan experience. In addition, Jacobs Pavilion has signed an exclusive ticketing agreement with AXS that begins with the Spring 2022 season.

Rick Mueller, President of AEG Presents North America, commented, “The Midwest has always been synonymous with an incredible live music scene, and Jacobs Pavilion is an important part of it. We’re thrilled to be able to expand our presence in one of America’s great music cities, while also working with Jacobs Entertainment to bring an even greater experience for fans and artists.”

Patrick McKinley, Regional Vice President of Jacobs Entertainment, added, “We are excited to welcome AEG Presents to Jacobs Pavilion and look forward to working with them over the next decade to enhance and expand the concert experience for Northeast Ohio’s many live music fans.”

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About Jacobs Entertainment Inc. / Jacobs Pavilion

Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. is a developer, owner and operator of gaming and entertainment properties throughout the United States. The company’s goal is to provide the best entertainment and gaming experience possible. With properties in Colorado, Northern Nevada, Ohio, and Louisiana, Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. strives to provide exceptional service and value for their guests. Visit www.jacobsentertainmentinc.com for more information.