Landmark Theatres to Join Lifestyle Tenancy Lineup at Scottsdale Quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that Landmark Theatres will become the premier movie theatre operator at Scottsdale Quarter® (“The Quarter”), an open-air lifestyle center and mixed-use property located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The addition of Landmark Theatres further positions The Quarter as the premier gathering place in the Valley for the benefit of guests, tenants, and community neighbors and partners.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “I love movies and, as importantly, going to the theater. While the quality of home entertainment has certainly increased over the years, nothing compares to watching a movie on the big screen with Twizzlers, popcorn (no butter) and a Diet Coke in hand. There also exists the reality human beings relish a shared experience beyond social media.

“I also have an affinity for independent, avant-garde and just plain interesting films. Now don’t get me wrong, if there’s a superhero or spy blockbuster, you can count me in. However, notwithstanding the lack of special effects and the mandatory saving of the universe by really good looking heroes, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Whiplash, Eraserhead and Capharnaüm (actually attended the opening in Beirut) rank amongst my all-time favorites.

“So you can only imagine how excited I am to have Landmark Theatres join us as a tenant partner at Scottsdale Quarter. As the nation’s largest specialized theater chain focusing upon independent films, they offer a more cerebral alternative to a shield made of a metal I can’t pronounce or an angry green man with the propensity to smash things.”

Landmark Theatres President and COO Paul Serwitz added: “We are very excited to extend our brand in a beautifully designed luxury theatre in an upscale center. This announcement is especially joyous for us, coming out of a period of pandemic-induced retraction of business in the world at large.”

Leading the negotiations to operate the theatre at Scottsdale Quarter was Michael Fant, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Development for Landmark Theatres. “Landmark Theatres has a presence in most of the top 25 U.S. markets, but Phoenix, ranking at #11, has been a missing region,” says Fant. “The Landmark at Scottsdale Quarter will be a sophisticated setting for a new community to engage with our brand that elevates the moviegoing experience and is known for its wide-ranging programming and discerning audience. This theatre is a perfect fit and we look forward to entertaining the community for years to come.”

The anticipated fall 2021 opening of the 8-screen venue will time perfectly with the onslaught of pictures that are released during the award season cycle and will offer the Scottsdale community the opportunity to see these films in a luxury setting. The theatre, designed by TK Architects, is Landmark’s first theatre in the market.

About Landmark Theatres

Founded in 1974, Landmark Theatres, the nation's largest specialized theater chain, is dedicated to independent cinema and high-quality mainstream film with 220 screens in 23 markets. Landmark has established itself at the forefront of sophisticated, adult cinema. The company provides filmgoers with numerous amenities, including the best in digital projection, seating, gourmet concession items, as well as Landmark's signature brand of customer service and on the programming side, the company has become a recognized industry leader in the sector, anticipating trends and opportunities and new areas for growth and exploration.

Landmark Theatres was added to the Cohen Media Group in 2018. Formed in 2008 by Charles S. Cohen, an executive producer of the Academy Award-nominated Frozen River, the Cohen Media Group (CMG) is an independent theatrical exhibition, distribution and production company with over eight Academy Award nominations and a Best Foreign Language film win for THE SALESMAN. CMG releases the world's best in contemporary and classic cinema. Learn more at www.landmarktheatres.com.

About Scottsdale Quarter

Scottsdale Quarter® is an open-air lifestyle center where the vibe of the city meets the serenity of the desert. The hip, urban destination features one-of-a-kind retail, restaurant and entertainment options, as well as office space amid elegant, diverse architecture and lush landscaping. Restaurants, specialty and fashion retailers include Culinary Dropout, Fabletics (opening soon), West Elm, Apple Store, Sephora, Restoration Hardware, Intermix, lululemon athletica, Warby Parker, Vince, Bonobos, Amazon Books, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and True Food Kitchen, among many others. Scottsdale Quarter is proud to feature and support several small businesses and local entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.scottsdalequarter.com.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.