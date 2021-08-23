Best-Selling Console Gaming Headset Brand Turtle Beach Unveils the Newly Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2

Hear big, win big, and get more for your money with Turtle Beach's Recon 200 Gen 2 multiplatform gaming headset. The redesigned Gen 2 headset offers gamers more features and functionality than its predecessor, while keeping the original model's attractive $59.95 MSRP. Recon 200 Gen 2 is available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide, and launches September 19, 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hear big, win big, and get more for your money with Turtle Beach's Recon 200 Gen 2 multiplatform gaming headset. The redesigned Gen 2 headset offers gamers more features and functionality than its predecessor, while keeping the original model's attractive $59.95 MSRP. Recon 200 Gen 2 is available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide, and launches September 19, 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today unveiled the newly redesigned Recon™ 200 Gen 2 multiplatform gaming headset. The wired Recon 200 Gen 2 headset delivers powerful, amplified game audio on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™, as well as on compatible PC and mobile platforms with a 3.5mm jack. Successor to the original Recon 200, the Gen 2 model offers gamers more features and functionality for the same $59.95 MSRP, including Variable Mic Monitoring, ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, softer memory foam cushions, a new headband with added rigidity, and the ability to work in passive mode. The Recon 200’s sound is driven by 40mm speakers with enhanced Bass Boost to deliver immersive, detailed game audio that supports the available spatial surround sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos or DTS Headphone: X1, and Sony 3D Audio. The Recon 200 Gen 2 comes in black, white, and an all-new midnight blue color, and is available for pre-order starting today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide. The Recon 200 Gen 2 launches September 19, 2021.

“At $59.95 gamers won’t find another headset that offers the powerful amplified game audio and features to compete with what the Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “There was already so much for gamers to like about the original Recon 200, and the Gen 2 offering is even stronger with its updated design and added features, all for the same great MSRP that made the original so attractive. The Gen 2’s combination of audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility should put it at the top of the list for gamers seeking a new affordable headset.”

The Recon 200 Gen 2’s 12-hour battery and powerful 40mm speakers offer a booming, amplified soundstage enhanced by features including Bass Boost for deep lows, and Variable Mic Monitoring so gamers can hear the volume of their voice in the headset to avoid shouting. Additionally, if 12-hours of gaming happens to run out mid-match, the Recon 200 Gen 2 is built to keep going without power in a passive mode that delivers basic headset functionality so you can play through to victory without stopping.

Whether chatting with teammates or trash-talking the enemy, the Recon 200 Gen 2’s high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic captures all communications loud and clear. Gamers will also feel the Recon 200 Gen 2’s redesigned comfort with ultra-soft memory foam ear cushions and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, wrapped in athletic fabric to keep ears cool and senses sharp. Additionally, the reinforced metal headband returns in the Gen 2 with enhanced styling and added rigidity, while maintaining its lightweight and flexible structure. With a simple flip of a switch, the Recon 200 Gen 2 works with Xbox or PlayStation consoles, and more.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamers, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

