Back-to-College: Prepare for A Healthy Semester with Wellness Advice from Dr. Nicole Avena

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The return to university is an important time for students, being mentally and physically prepared before the start of the school year is a must. Nicole Avena, PhD, nutrition expert and author of Why Diets Fail, provides advice to help students get an “A” in their own health this year.

“College often make up one’s transformative years, whether they discover their career path or make friendships that last beyond graduation,” says Nicole Avena. “It’s important for students to be proactive about their health so they can put their best foot forward to experience the memorable experiences college has to offer.”

Below, Dr. Avena shares advice for college students:

Prepare Yourself. After a year of remote schooling, the adjustment back to in person classes may cause some to feel slightly overwhelmed. It is vital for every student to ensure they are prepared ahead of time and during the transition back into an in-person routine. This includes talking to parents, friends and loved ones, as mental health should be a top priority.

After a year of remote schooling, the adjustment back to in person classes may cause some to feel slightly overwhelmed. It is vital for every student to ensure they are prepared ahead of time and during the transition back into an in-person routine. This includes talking to parents, friends and loved ones, as mental health should be a top priority. Pack the Essentials. It may seem like packing every belonging is a good idea, however with limited storage space in many dorm rooms, it’s best to stick to the essentials. Towels, bedding, a reading lamp, personal items, toiletries, mini “health kit”, and school and kitchen supplies should suffice for the first semester.

It may seem like packing every belonging is a good idea, however with limited storage space in many dorm rooms, it’s best to stick to the essentials. Towels, bedding, a reading lamp, personal items, toiletries, mini “health kit”, and school and kitchen supplies should suffice for the first semester. Stay on Top of Your Diet. Between moving and getting schedules in order, it’s best to stay organized to maintain a well-balanced diet and help maintain a healthy weight. There are many easy-to-follow plans online to master meal prep by yourself; however, many colleges offer campus meal plans to keep eating and dietary requirements on track. It is also important to prepare medicine cabinet essentials – including a daily multivitamin, like vitafusion MultiVites, and a cold shortening product that contains Zinc, like Zicam RapidMelts, to proactively prepare for any viruses floating around.

Between moving and getting schedules in order, it’s best to stay organized to maintain a well-balanced diet and help maintain a healthy weight. There are many easy-to-follow plans online to master meal prep by yourself; however, many colleges offer campus meal plans to keep eating and dietary requirements on track. It is also important to prepare medicine cabinet essentials – including a daily multivitamin, like vitafusion MultiVites, and a cold shortening product that contains Zinc, like Zicam RapidMelts, to proactively prepare for any viruses floating around. Clean Up Frequently. In a close setting like college, it’s important to ensure clothing, bedding textiles and dorm rooms are kept clean and sanitized. Keeping disinfect wipes, sanitizer and cleaning spray on hand is essential to any living situation. Wash dirty laundry and bedding with affordable, powerful cleaning detergents, such as Arm & Hammer Odor Blasters, for deodorizing unpleasant smells and Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear for those with sensitive skin.

In a close setting like college, it’s important to ensure clothing, bedding textiles and dorm rooms are kept clean and sanitized. Keeping disinfect wipes, sanitizer and cleaning spray on hand is essential to any living situation. Wash dirty laundry and bedding with affordable, powerful cleaning detergents, such as Arm & Hammer Odor Blasters, for deodorizing unpleasant smells and Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear for those with sensitive skin. Take Care of Skin. College years can unfortunately be a time for breaking out, even for people who went through the bulk of their teenage years without acne. This can be due to stress (especially during exam week!), a lack of skincare routine, frequently touching the face, and not cleaning makeup brushes. Some ways to combat acne include: exercising, curbing unhealthy snack habits, and getting at least 15 minutes of sun exposure to reduce stress. Keep in mind the importance of sunscreen, though. While outside, ensure skin is protected with Mad Rabbit Defend – Sunscreen, which contains SPF 30 and skin-friendly ingredients.

“Don’t be stagnant in prioritizing your health, as this can limit the college experience. Put yourself first, listen to what your body is saying, and enjoy the experience – just don’t forget to study too!” adds Avena.