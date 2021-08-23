McDermott + Bull Retained in Search for Orange County Business Council’s Next CEO

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orange County Business Council (OCBC) announced today that McDermott + Bull has been retained as the executive search firm charged with helping identify and select the organization’s next leader. The selection of the search firm follows OCBC’s announcement that Lucy Dunn, President and CEO, intends to retire effective December 31, 2021, after 16 years at the helm of the organization.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, McDermott + Bull is a trusted search advisor for empowering change on behalf of private and public companies, nonprofit organizations, along with private equity firms and their operating companies. Known for being thorough and balancing the need for urgency, McDermott + Bull provides personalized solutions to those who value contribution over pedigree.

OCBC’s immediate past Board Chair, Joe Hensley, Market President of U.S. Bank, and former Board Chair, Steve Churm, Executive Vice President, Public Affairs for FivePoint Holdings, LLC, are co-chairing the search committee charged with selecting Dunn’s successor to head up the organization and its 200-plus business members. The six-member search committee selected McDermott + Bull as its firm of choice from a robust list of candidates.

“Under Lucy’s leadership, OCBC has helped position Orange County as a world leader and coveted destination for innovative companies and businesses. As a result, the county has become widely known for its industry sectors from real estate to tourism, healthcare, bio sciences, medical devices and higher education. We are confident that McDermott + Bull is the right firm to help find OCBC’s next CEO,” said Hensley.

“We look forward to working alongside OCBC as a partner in the search for this critical leadership position,” said Chris Bull, Co-Founder + Managing Partner of McDermott + Bull. “Recognizing that OCBC is the leading voice of business in Orange County and a change-maker both regionally and statewide, we are honored to be selected to lead the search for their next CEO.”

For those interested in learning more about or applying for OCBC’s CEO position, please contact Chris Bull, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, at mbull@mbexec.com or Jeff Black, Partner, at black@mbexec.com.

About OCBC:

Orange County Business Council (OCBC) represents and promotes the business community, working with government and academia, to enhance Orange County’s economic development and prosperity to preserve a high quality of life. OCBC is comprised of the region’s most influential global businesses and organizations, working to assure effective investment in infrastructure, an advanced education system that produces skilled workers, growth of venture capital and high-tech companies, and housing solutions for the workforce. OCBC membership is comprised of some of the world’s largest global corporate leaders as well as representation from local government and academia. For more information, visit www.ocbc.org.