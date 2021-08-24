Tech Data Expands Distribution Agreement with BitTitan in APAC

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Data today announced an agreement with cloud deployment and management provider BitTitan to expand its distribution rights in the APAC region. This new agreement will provide resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) access to BitTitan’s automated solution for cloud migration via the Tech Data Cloud Marketplace in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Migrations are the first step of an end customer’s cloud journey, and BitTitan equips partners with the strategy, tools and support to deliver a successful migration. MigrationWiz is a trusted, easy-to-use solution that enables the fast, secure, and scalable migration of users and data to the cloud or between cloud environments. Unlike other migration solutions, MigrationWiz is a 100% SaaS platform for moving mailboxes, documents, personal archives, and public folders with minimal impact to end-users. Partners also now can migrate the full suite of Microsoft Teams data, as well as create and manage migrations to a hybrid exchange environment.

“At Tech Data, BitTitan's innovative migration solution aligns with our focus on being an end-to-end solution aggregator with deep skills, solutions and world-class IT systems,” said Sunil Golani, director cloud solutions, APAC, Tech Data. “With MigrationWiz, our Services and Center of Excellence team has access to a wider scope of cloud migration solutions to accelerate customers’ cloud onboarding. We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class services for resellers looking to transition to the cloud and grow their cloud businesses.”

“BitTitan is excited to expand our partnership with Tech Data in the APAC region to deliver our robust migration solution to partners across the region,” said Lon Clark, senior director of global channel sales, BitTitan. “MigrationWiz simplifies and automates cloud-migration projects, allowing for expanded service offerings. Together, Tech Data and BitTitan are making it easier than ever for partners to increase profitability and scale their businesses.”

Tech Data’s Cloud Business Unit has a dedicated team of cloud experts to support channel partners through education, enablement, cloud adoption and subscription-based services. Powered by Tech Data Cloud Marketplace, partners have access to automated technology that scales the business and operational scope of cloud and subscription services in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

For more information on Tech Data’s offering, visit the www.techdata.com or email asia@techdata.com.

