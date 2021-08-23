DeepTarget and MEA Financial Expand Partnership to Offer AI-Powered Financial Stories

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for financial institutions, today announced at the MEA & REDi Annual Users Group an extension of their partnership with MEA Financial, a national leader in the provision of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace around the nation. Through the extended partnership, DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for enterprises, including its 3D StoryTeller™ and AI-based Predictive Campaigns, will be integrated and available on all MEA’s digital platforms, including the UniFI Digital Banking Platform. DeepTarget’s enhanced, patent-pending DXP platform and its socially inspired stories also work well with MEA Financial’s Mobile Banking solution, offering an opportunity for an immediate upgrade in engagement innovation.

This partnership enables MEA Financial users to seamlessly leverage DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), allowing banks and credit unions to uniquely engage consumers throughout their digital banking journey with personalized messaging and smart, immersive, Financial Stories. The DXP includes 3D StoryTeller™ with discoverable AI-powered financial stories and built-in predictive targeting, enabling financial institutions of any size to uniquely match targeted offers, financial fitness information, relevant onboarding information, and relevant community messaging to consumers based on specific financial life stages.

“We are happy to announce this partnership expansion and recognize DeepTarget’s ongoing effort to provide technology that drives revenue, trust, and loyalty while at the same time improving operational efficiency,” said Ed Rhea, CEO of MEA Financial. “Together, we are making good on our commitment to enable financial institutions with innovations that were once reserved for only the largest financial institutions.”

Community Bank is just one of the banks utilizing MEA Financial’s digital banking suite that has also utilized DeepTarget’s DXP. “With the compatibility between MEA and DeepTarget, planning targeted marketing campaigns has been seamless and straightforward,” said Natalie Latham, Senior Vice President/Director of Marketing for Community Bank. “The automation and intelligence of the platform combined with the ability to provide deep insights and reports on campaign performance are important features that enable us to ensure success of our campaigns. With this solution in place, we are enhancing the outreach experience, increasing revenue, loyalty and trust from our customers, while decreasing time and cost for our marketing team.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to bolster our partnership with MEA Financial to extend and expand AI-powered engagement solutions to community banks and credit unions of all sizes,” said Jill Homan, President of DeepTarget. “In the current economic environment, relevant consumer engagement in a trusted, non-invasive way is more important than ever before. MEA Financial has especially strong relationships with their loyal FI customers, so it is an honor to work with them to address the growing demand for strengthened customer engagement and loyalty.”

DeepTarget will be demonstrating the DXP and smart financial stories at the Nashville-based MEA Financial Users’ Conference August 22-24. To learn more and to request a personalized demo, connect with our digital success consultants at sales@deeptarget.com.

About MEA Financial

MEA Financial is a national leader in the provision of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace around the nation. As specialists in both cutting edge technology and the financial industry, our highly experienced and versatile team creates and supports flexible solutions that meet the demanding requirements in an adaptable industry. MEA Financial’s suite of solutions focus on, and fit the needs of, the small to medium size community financial institution, which are often overlooked and have not had the ability to offer the wide range of products and services available through larger institutions. The goal of MEA Financial is to target this marketplace by helping them grow revenue and gain a competitive edge by enhancing their customer’s satisfaction. Visit www.meafinancial.com for more information.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions integrate data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget’s intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever, and however their customers bank. For additional information, visit www.deeptarget.com.