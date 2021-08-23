ATSG to Support the United States in Afghanistan

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG) subsidiary Omni Air International (Omni) has been activated under Stage I of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) program to support the U.S. military’s efforts in Afghanistan.

Omni is prepared to provide three (3) Boeing 777-200 passenger aircraft to further assist in the ongoing operation. Omni is the largest provider of passenger charter service to the Department of Defense and other government agencies. They are proud to continue this history of service to the U.S. government to help repatriate U.S. citizens and transport refugees from Afghanistan.

ATSG and the company’s three airline subsidiaries have been providing services to the Department of Defense since the 1990s. Omni has provided airlift services to assist in personnel movement and humanitarian efforts around the globe and will continue this work as part of the CRAF program to augment the military’s own capability.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

About Omni Air International, LLC

Omni Air International, LLC is an FAR Part 121 and IOSA registered airline headquartered at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It specializes in worldwide passenger charter flights and ACMI leasing, principally to commercial customers and U.S. and allied governments, using its exceptional fleet of 15 Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft. Omni is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. To learn more, visit www.oai.aero.