Invisible Universe, the Company Behind Social Media's Most Popular Cartoons with Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, and the D'Amelio Family, Officially Launches

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invisible Universe, an entertainment technology company, today made its official debut and revealed it is behind the most popular, celebrity-backed animated characters on social media, including Squeaky & Roy (the long lost toys of the D'Amelio family, reunited with them in Los Angeles), Qai Qai (Serena Williams' daughter’s doll brought to life), Kayda & Kai (Karlie Kloss’ new and already TikTok famous robot and her docking station), and Crazynho (a happy-go-lucky monkey living with Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves). Invisible Universe is also working with Jennifer Aniston, an investor and advisor to the company, to develop a new character launching this fall.

With the mission of creating the next 100-year animated franchise, Invisible Universe develops and debuts original cartoon character IP on social media in partnership with high-profile celebrities, influencers, and brands. The company aims to create timeless and indelible animated IP, such as those historically born out of traditional mediums like comic books and movies, but instead by leveraging the power and reach of social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

“The world has fallen in love with animated characters like Woody and Buzz through film and television for generations, and we believe that many of the most popular animated franchises of the future will get their start on the timelines of TikTok and Instagram as well as the rapidly expanding world of Web 3,” said John Brennan, Founder of Invisible Universe. Chief Executive Officer, Tricia Biggio adds, “We set out to prove that social media is fertile ground to incubate and popularize original cartoon character IP, and it’s been really validating that we’ve garnered the attention of some of the biggest publishers, streamers, and ecommerce companies in the industry. These next two years will be about showing the unique advantages that an animated franchise can have when it’s native to the internet from day one.”

First appearing over two years ago, Invisible Universe and Serena Williams together developed Qai Qai, affectionately known as "your favorite doll's favorite doll" and the company’s first breakthrough success. Qai Qai thrills over 3.2 million fans with her contagious personality, can-do attitude, and penchant for always being on trend. Since launch, the character has established a growing following on social media platforms both integrated on the feeds of Williams and her family as well as Qai Qai’s own channels. In addition, Qai Qai has become a best-selling, 5-star doll on Amazon.

"It has been so fun to watch Qai Qai's larger-than-life personality make so many people smile and laugh on social media in recent years,” said Williams, partner and investor in Invisible Universe. “She began as my own family's version of Toy Story but we realized pretty quickly how much joy she could bring so many more families when we opened her accounts on Instagram and TikTok with Invisible Universe. Millions of followers and tens of thousands of dolls later, all I can say is that we are just getting started."

All of Invisible Universe’s characters were developed in-house at a fraction of the cost of a traditional animation studio and in far less time. Invisible Universe has developed its own proprietary workflow optimization software that allows the company and its global network of illustrators, 3D artists, and animators to create timely and relevant content in near real time. By bringing the magic and spirit of cartoons to social media, Invisible Universe is able to evolve the storylines of their characters based on feedback from fans.

“After spending years at Pixar, I saw first hand how animated characters can have a positive impact on the world and create culturally significant moments that last for generations,” said Katelin Holloway, Seven Seven Six Founding Partner and newest board member of Invisible Universe. “I see the same kind of opportunities for Invisible Universe and the potential for successful franchise extensions, whether that be via traditional pathways like books, toys, and TV shows or in ways that haven't even been dreamed up yet thanks to the dawn of Web 3."

With $8 million raised to date, Invisible Universe’s last round was led by Reddit Founder (and Former Executive Chair) Alexis Ohanian via Seven Seven Six, and supported by a strong group of strategic investors including Serena Williams, CASSIUS Family, Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith’s Dreamers VC, Aglaé Ventures, SV Angel, and a number of business executives and celebrities including Former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff and FC Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué.

About Invisible Universe

Invisible Universe is an entertainment technology company that creates original cartoon character IP on social media in partnership with celebrities such as Serena Williams, the D'Amelio Family, Karlie Kloss, and Dani Alves with more in the works. The company is backed by top technology and media investors including Seven Seven Six, Initialized Capital, Serena Williams, Jennifer Aniston, CASSIUS Family, and Will Smith's Dreamers VC. For more information, visit www.invisibleuniverse.com or follow Invisible Universe on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.