Procaps Group Unveils New Videos Featuring Corporate Manufacturing and R&D Facilities in Latin America

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, announced that in conjunction with Procaps Group’s recent virtual analyst day and second quarter 2021 earnings results, it has released two new videos showcasing its Manufacturing and Research & Development facilities across Latin America.

The videos take viewers behind the scenes of its facilities for a look at production lines for their oral solutions and other over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Please click on the links below to view the short videos.

The Future of Innovation in Pharmaceutical Oral Delivery Systems examines the breadth and depth of the Procaps Group company and products.

Innovation As a Differentiation in Technology, Products and Culture discusses Procaps Group’s purpose, opportunities and product developments, and its mission to create sustainable pharmaceutical solutions.

Procaps Group recently hosted a virtual analyst day presentation on Thursday, August 19, 2021, to provide an expected milestone timeline for the upcoming business combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN). Ruben Minski, Chief Executive Officer of Procaps Group, introduced senior management team members including its recently appointed Global Chief Financial Officer, Patricio Vargas, and provided an update on the company’s pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies, growth strategies, and strategic initiatives. Links to the webcast of the presentation and its new corporate facility tour videos are available on the Procaps Group investor relations website here.

About the Proposed Business Combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II

Completion of the business combination, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, is subject to approval by LATN shareholders and other customary closing conditions, including the registration statement filed on Form F-4 with the SEC June 2021 in connection with Procaps Group’s proposed business combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II (the “Registration Statement”) being declared effective by the SEC. The combined company will be led by Ruben Minski, Procaps Group Founder, Chairman & CEO. Upon closing of the business combination (assuming none of the LATN shareholders redeem any of their LATN ordinary shares in connection with the approval of the business combination and including the redemption of certain shares held by IFC), existing Procaps Group shareholders are expected to hold approximately 76% of the combined company, which shares will be subject to certain lock-up arrangements.

Institutional investors have committed to an upsized private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) of $100 million in ordinary shares of LATN, which will be converted into ordinary shares of the combined company upon the closing of the business combination. The PIPE will close concurrently with the business combination. Subject to any redemptions by LATN shareholders, there is approximately $136.9 million in cash currently held in LATN’s trust account. It is anticipated that the combined company will have approximately $236.9 million in gross cash proceeds (before transaction-related expenses and the redemption of certain shares held by IFC) to fund organic growth through capacity expansion, plant improvements, working capital investments, e-Health platform improvements and R&D expenses, inorganic growth via accretive acquisitions and the redemption of certain shares from IFC.

While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Procaps Group’s business and operations, proposed business combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II and the proposals to be considered by the LATN shareholders.

Additional information about the transaction including the Registration Statement on Form F-4 can be viewed here: https://investor.procapsgroup.com.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in Latin America and, as of December 31, 2020, had more than 4,700 collaborators working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps Group’s investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com, which will also contain a link to the Registration Statement. The Registration Statement includes audited consolidated financial statements of Procaps Group as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II.

Union Acquisition Corp. II, led by Kyle Bransfield, is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, please click here.

