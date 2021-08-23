Genevant Sciences Announces Global Collaboration and License Agreement with Takeda to Develop Novel Nonviral Gene Therapies for Up to Two Rare Liver Diseases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and the industry’s most robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent estate, today announced that it has entered into a global collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) for the development and commercialization of novel nonviral gene therapies to treat up to two undisclosed rare liver diseases. This is the second collaboration between Genevant and Takeda, following an earlier 2021 agreement to develop nucleic acid therapeutics directed to specified targets in hepatic stellate cells to treat liver fibrosis.

“LNP provides a compelling approach to deliver on the promise of gene therapy, and our leadership position in the LNP space is well established. We have enjoyed working with our Takeda colleagues to develop hepatic stellate cell-directed treatments to treat liver fibrosis and are delighted to expand the relationship further with this second collaboration,” said Pete Lutwyche, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Genevant Sciences Corporation.

“Building on our existing foundation with Genevant in liver fibrosis, we’re excited to expand our work together to develop life-altering, nonviral gene therapies for specified rare liver diseases,” said Bernard Allan, head of liver disease research at Takeda. “Genevant’s expertise in the development of LNPs for clinical applications, coupled with Takeda’s drug development capabilities and history in gastroenterology, gives us a great opportunity to develop new treatment options for patients with liver disorders.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Genevant is eligible to receive up to $303 million in upfront and potential milestone payments, plus royalties on future product sales. Takeda has exclusive rights to utilize Genevant’s LNP technology in the development and commercialization of specified nonviral gene therapies for up to two undisclosed rare liver diseases.

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, the industry’s most robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent estate, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. The Company’s scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and the Company’s LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved RNAi-LNP (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.genevant.com.