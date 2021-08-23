NeuPath and Cynergi Collaborate to Advance Virtual Reality and Remote Pain Management Technology in Treatment of Chronic Pain

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH), (“NeuPath” or the “Company”), owner and operator of a network of clinics delivering category-leading chronic pain treatment announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Texas-based Cynergi Health Partners (“Cynergi”), a leading multidisciplinary company recognized for clinical excellence and for cutting edge treatment technologies for addiction and psychiatry, to evaluate the effectiveness of Cynergi’s virtual reality (“VR”) program targeting chronic pain management. Rilaxta VRx, Cynergi’s category leading software, will be used in combination with other treatments offered at NeuPath. The companies will work on developing and co-marketing a combined offering – consisting of Rilaxta VRx and NeuPath’s remote pain management and virtual care platform – across Canada and the US.

“Numerous studies show the benefits of pairing VR based software with more conventional interventions,” stated Grant Connelly, CEO of NeuPath. “Working with a leading group like Cynergi allows us to bring innovative, behavioral pain treatments to our patients. In addition, collaborating with Cynergi and co-marketing Rilaxta VRx with NeuPath’s virtual care platform creates a compelling offering that will open new markets in Canada and the US.”

“Chronic pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Studies estimate the cost of this lost productivity to be in excess of US$300 billion per year in the US alone,” stated Dr. Harbir Singh, CEO of Cynergi. “Collaborating with NeuPath and building a holistic chronic pain targeted treatment program provides an outstanding opportunity to work with employers and other payers to improve patient quality of life while also reducing disability related costs as well as other direct health care costs.”

About NeuPath

NeuPath is a vertically integrated health care provider utilizing research, data-driven insights, technology, and interdisciplinary care to help restore function for patients impacted by chronic pain, spinal injuries, sport-related injuries, and concussions. With equity ownership in fifteen clinics in Ontario and Alberta, NeuPath is building out a large-scale network to better serve patients across Canada and the United States. NeuPath is focused on transforming the hope of a better life into the reality of a life more fully lived.

About Cynergi

Cynergi Health Partners, a pioneer in addiction medicine and psychiatry, offers best-in-class patient care as well as access to a network of award-winning physicians, medical detox services, innovative technology, and cutting-edge detox protocols. Cynergi’s unique, proprietary virtual reality software is used to painlessly minimize and alleviate withdrawal symptoms of anxiety or panic associated with, but not limited to, alcohol, opiate, and benzodiazepine addiction. Improved patient outcomes are accomplished using soothing imagery and sounds along with proven psychological techniques that make the detox process easier and smoother.

