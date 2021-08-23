CompoSecure Partners with a Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange on Innovative Crypto Reward Payment Card

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced that it will manufacture a new crypto rewards credit card for Gemini. Gemini is a crypto platform, working with Mastercard and WebBank, the issuer and lender, on this innovative rewards credit card that will allow cardholders to earn up to 3% back on purchases in bitcoin or the more than 40 cryptocurrencies available on Gemini.

The Gemini crypto rewards credit card demonstrates how the blockchain and cryptocurrency market category is being supported by banks with innovative financial products. In fact, Bank of America recently reported that 21% of banks have incorporated some form of blockchain technology into their businesses. According to the report, some of the world’s largest banks have already begun deploying services to support blockchain or cryptocurrency, including: JPMorgan, Citibank, Wells Fargo, US Bank and Signature Bank.

“This is an important moment for CompoSecure and the industry concerning the intersection between payments and cryptocurrency,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure, which recently announced it had signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR) (“Roman DBDR”), a special purpose acquisition company. “Gemini’s strong value proposition combined with our premium payment cards can quickly deliver an innovative approach toward rewards that will drive the cryptocurrency market forward.”

The Gemini Credit Card offering includes a metal credit card with features such as crypto rewards on purchases, instant rewards1, no annual fee, a security-first design and instant access to a virtual card after approval. Crypto rewards will automatically be deposited into the cardholder’s Gemini account.

The Gemini Credit Card is expected to launch in all 50 U.S. states this summer and can be used wherever Mastercard is accepted. Consumers will have the choice of black, silver or rose gold. Currently, more than 300,000 customers have signed up on Gemini’s waitlist. For Gemini users or others interested in signing up to the waitlist, please visit: gemini.com/credit-card/waitlist.

The Gemini cards utilize CompoSecure's metal dual-interface construction that enables contactless purchases. To speed up production and reduce time to market, Gemini selected CompoSecure for its innovative technology, creative design and manufacturing capabilities. For more information on metal payment card design and manufacturing, visit www.composecure.com.

On April 19, 2021, CompoSecure announced that it had signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the proposed merger, the combined company will operate as CompoSecure, Inc. and plans to trade on the Nasdaq stock market. The transaction reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and remains subject to approval by Roman DBDR stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. ArculusTM was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the ArculusTM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.arculus.co .

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.

Roman DBDR is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media and telecom (“TMT”) industries. The Company is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Dr. Donald G. Basile and Dixon Doll, Jr. The Company’s experienced board of directors includes former NVCA Chairman and longtime venture capitalist Dixon Doll, Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) CEO James L. Nelson, former fund manager Paul Misir, investment banker and investor Arun Abraham, and entrepreneur Alan Clingman. For more information, please visit https://www.romandbdr.com/. Roman DBDR raised $236 million in its initial public offering (inclusive of underwriter’s exercise of over-allotment option) in November 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “DBDR”.

1 Some exclusions apply in which rewards are deposited when the transaction clears.