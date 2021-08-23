Ballymore Company Acquires Tri-Arc Manufacturing Company

COATESVILLE, Pa. & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballymore Company, a designer and manufacturer of safety-centric equipment for use by retailers, OEMs, and distribution customers, today announced that it has acquired Tri-Arc Manufacturing Company, a manufacturer of rolling safety ladders and work platforms.

Since 1959, Tri-Arc Manufacturing Company has manufactured high quality and safe mobile ladders and work platforms designed for use in environments where working safely and productively from height is essential to the job. Tri-Arc manufactures a complete line of rolling safety ladders, work platforms and other engineered vertical access products at its state-of-the-art facility in Pittsburgh, PA.

“This acquisition combines two of the best brands in the rolling safety ladder industry,” said Bill Frame, President and CEO of Ballymore. “We look forward to utilizing the added capacity and expanded product offering of the combined company to better serve our customers.”

This is the first acquisition Ballymore has completed since Graycliff Partners acquired Ballymore in February 2021. Ballymore plans to continue to be acquisitive, adding more safety products and services to its safety-focused brand.

About Ballymore

Since its founding in 1945, Ballymore has grown from its origins as the first ever manufacturer of rolling ladders to a provider of a variety of safety-focused electric lifts, ladders, work platforms, portable loading docks, and other related material handling equipment. Through an emphasis on engineering, new product development, and customer service, Ballymore is able to offer premier products that improve workplace safety, reduce insurance costs, and improve productivity for its customers.