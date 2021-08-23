Sanborn Supports Nassau County FL Property Appraiser With Mapping and Geospatial System Integration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) was awarded and has successfully delivered a geospatial solution to Property Appraiser, A. Michael Hickox, Nassau County, FL, with delivery software, software integration, oblique imagery, and orthoimagery of the county.

Sanborn collected the imagery data using state-of-the-art multispectral digital camera systems during the winter of 2020-21. Additionally, Sanborn delivered 6-inch resolution orthoimagery and 3-inch resolution oblique imagery to the County on schedule, meeting stringent technical requirements. The Sanborn Oblique Imagery system contains five separate digital cameras to capture nadir (straight-down) and oblique imagery views. Sanborn oblique aerial imagery delivers comprehensive data for applications that require the ability to view, measure and analyze all sides of a structure or ground feature for users such as assessors, emergency responders, planners, and public works managers.

Sanborn Oblique Analyst®, is a powerful cloud-based software tool for viewing and conducting analysis of oblique imagery. This software solution is included in the deliverables and Sanborn supported the integration of the oblique data and software into the Nassau County’s Property Appraiser installation of Esri Canada’s Assessment Analyst®, which fully integrates GIS with CAMA, providing the County with a single platform to perform a wide variety of activities without the need to transfer data between systems, subsystems, or viewers.

ABOUT NASSAU COUNTY FL PROPERTY APPRAISER

Nassau County, FL is one of the oldest counties in Florida, dating to 1824. Located in the northeast corner of Florida along the Atlantic Ocean and Interstate 95, the County includes historic Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, sandy beaches, and championship golf courses, as well as scenic rivers, green pastures, and majestic timberlands in Yulee, Callahan and Hilliard. The elected Property Appraiser, Mike Hickox, his Chief Deputy, Kevin Lilly and GIS Director, Jason Gregory, all worked together with Sanborn for a successful aerial update.

ABOUT THE SANBORN MAP COMPANY, INC.

Sanborn (www.sanborn.com) is a preeminent innovator in the geospatial industry, delivering state-of-the-art mapping, visualization, Web GIS™ and 3D solutions to customers worldwide. Embracing cutting-edge technology, Sanborn specializes in a host of geospatial software products such as, oblique imagery, lidar, orthophotography, 3D visualization, indoor mapping, and more.