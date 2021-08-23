SK Capital Announces Acquisition of the Monomers, Polymers and European Businesses of Deltech Holdings LLC.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”), a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors, today announced the acquisition of the Monomers, Polymers and European businesses of Deltech Holdings, LLC (“Deltech” or the “Company”).

SK Capital has acquired a majority interest in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based business. Bob Elefante, one of Deltech’s original founders and current President and CEO, is retaining a significant ownership stake in the Company and will remain actively involved in the business, including serving on the Board of Directors.

“Deltech is a world leader in the production of high-performance aromatic monomers and specialized crystal polystyrene,” said Mario Toukan, a Managing Director at SK Capital. “Deltech offers an attractive product portfolio with leading market positions in niche technologies. Their portfolio includes vinyl toluene (VT), divinyl benzene (DVB) and para methyl styrene (PMS), in addition to their specialty crystal polystyrene. Deltech’s products deliver critical attributes to products across a diverse set of end markets, including coatings and adhesives resins, ion exchange resins, insulation and molded composites, to name a few.”

Bob Elefante stated, “SK Capital is the ideal partner given its track record of successfully supporting the growth of entrepreneur-owned businesses in the specialty chemicals industry. We have a shared vision for the future of Deltech, built upon the Company’s unique product portfolio and long-term commitment to serving our customers.”

“Deltech’s superior service and delivery, combined with their high-performance products, have made the Company a preferred supplier to key global customers,” added Jonathan Borell, a Managing Director at SK Capital. “Their knowledge of specialty monomers manufacturing and applications is unmatched. We look forward to partnering with Bob and the Deltech management team to expand the commercial applications for their highly specialized monomers and polymers.”

Deltech employs 135 people across its Baton Rouge headquarters and manufacturing facility, its additional manufacturing facilities in Troy, Ohio and Haverhill, United Kingdom, and its global field operations.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firm seeks to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $11 billion annually, employs more than 16,000 people globally and operates 153 plants in 28 countries. The firm currently has greater than $5 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.