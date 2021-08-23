NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Clear The Shelters™ “Adopt & Donate” Campaign Returns Aug. 23 to Sept. 19

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBC4/KNBC and Telemundo 52/KVEA are kicking off their highly anticipated Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption and donation drive. This is the seventh consecutive year both stations have harnessed the power of television and their multiple digital platforms to raise awareness about pet adoptions at local animal shelters and rescue organizations in Southern California. More than 70 city and county shelters as well as nonprofit rescue organizations are participating, many offering a range of discounted adoption fees and incentives throughout the month-long campaign.

In addition, Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities to help provide food, supplies and medical care to tens of thousands of shelter pets. Viewers can donate to a participating shelter or rescue group by visiting the donation site at Clearthesheltersfund.org. Clear The Shelters partner iHeartDogs will again donate needed pet supplies to select shelters.

“The past year brought extraordinary challenges on our communities and the pressure on local animal shelters was no exception,” said NBC4 President and General Manager Steve Carlston. “Thanks to the station’s steadfast commitment to easing animal overpopulation in shelters and in neighborhoods throughout the Southland, Clear The Shelters continues to place tens of thousands of pets in forever homes.”

“We are proud to bring back our pet adoption initiative for the seventh consecutive year and continue efforts to build support for local animal shelters and rescues, and help place pets with their forever families,” said Celia Chavez, Telemundo 52 President and General Manager.

Hill's Pet Nutrition is returning as the national sponsor, and Subaru is this year’s local sponsor.

“Subaru is thrilled to be part of NBC4’s Clear The Shelters adoption drive to ensure thousands of pets in Southern California are placed in loving, forever homes,” said Eric Park, Subaru Marketing Manager for the LA Zone. “Subaru is more than a car company. We believe that all pets deserve a loving home, and through our Love Promise, we are committed to helping as many animals as possible and supporting hundreds of shelters across the country.”

To continue to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through a partnership with WeRescue to enable the public to locate adoptable pets, submit adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters through its app. People are also encouraged to check with local participating shelters before visiting since many require appointments.

Tune in to NBC4 daily throughout the campaign with updated reports and exclusive stories beginning with Today in LA from 4-7 a.m. featuring Pet of the Week on Fridays followed by the newscasts at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. In addition, the station will feature content on the NBCLA app and OTT platforms including “The Rundown” every day.

Audiences can tune-in to Telemundo 52 throughout the campaign for pet-related stories and coverage across its Noticiero Telemundo 52 newscasts at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and during the station’s lifestyle and entertainment show Acceso Total, which airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, including an interactive map of participating shelter and rescue locations, visit NBCLA.com/CleartheShelters and Telemundo52.com/desocuparlosalbergues.

Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCLA and @Telemundo52 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events. NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half million pets finding new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

About NBC4:

NBC4 is the West Coast flagship station of the NBC Owned Television Stations, serving the vast region since 1949. NBC4 produces more than 43 hours each week of local news and weather, and the station features the largest award-winning investigative unit in Southern California. The station also produces “California Live,” a live weekday 30-minute lifestyle show featuring the latest in entertainment, travel and lifestyle trends across the Golden State. NBC4’s news operation has received nearly every industry award bestowed on local news, including numerous Los Angeles Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, two national and two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and a Peabody Award. NBC4 news is delivered across the main broadcast on channel 4, at www.nbcla.com, and through multiple interactive social media platforms 24/7. The NBC Owned Television Stations, part of NBCUniversal Local, also operates COZI TV (www.cozitv.com), a national network that brings viewers some of America’s most beloved and iconic television shows and movies.

About Telemundo 52 Los Angeles

Telemundo 52 / KVEA is Telemundo’s west coast flagship local television station serving Spanish-speaking viewers in the Los Angeles market. Owned by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations (a division of NBCUniversal), Telemundo 52 has been delivering news, information and entertainment to viewers throughout Southern California for more than 30 years. Consumers turn to Telemundo 52 for breaking news, weather and sports headlines across a variety of platforms, including online at Telemundo52.com and via mobile and social media channels. Today, Telemundo 52 produces and broadcasts nearly 30 hours of award-winning local news and entertainment programming each week and partners with local organizations committed to serving the diverse Hispanic community across Southern California. In addition, Telemundo Station Group operates TeleXitos (www.Telexitos.com) a national multicast network that offers viewers popular action and adventure television series and feature films in Spanish.