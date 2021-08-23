New Partnership Between OPUM and Thuasne Group Brings AI to Osteoarthritis Bracing

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical device and AI company, OPUM, and orthopedic bracing manufacturer, Thuasne Group, have signed a partnership on a digital solution for non-invasive non-pharmacological treatment of osteoarthritis (OA).

The partnership’s focus is to digitize musculoskeletal care by using objective data, determining the best treatment methods for OA to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall costs. The first product will integrate OPUM’s AI-enabled Digital Knee® care platform with Thuasne’s Rebel® Reliever OA knee brace. Together the technologies will deliver personalized exercise and behavioral therapies direct to the patient while allowing remote monitoring at scale so clinicians can manage more patients with a higher quality of personalized care.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with OPUM which will be harnessing the power of our flagship Rebel® Reliever OA knee brace and our trusted Townsend Motion hinge. Combining emerging digital solutions with industry-leading technology is an exciting prospect and we look forward to the opportunities ahead,” says Matthieu Ducottet, Innovation Director Thuasne Group.

“This partnership is a key part of our vision to deliver scalable personalized musculoskeletal care to positively impact the lives of patients around the world. Our solution spans the joint health continuum helping guide patients, and their providers, from initial onset through optimally prescribed interventions to reach their goals,” says OPUM CEO Prof. Andrew McDaid.

The Digital Knee® Rebel Reliever is currently deployed at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (ranked #1 rehabilitation hospital in US) and other selected providers across the US. It will be made more widely accessible in Q4 2021.

To register interest in being a partner provider or distributor contact OPUM US Drew McNaughton andrew.mcnaughton@opumtechnologies.com

About OPUM:

OPUM empowers patients, providers and payers to conquer musculoskeletal health by surfacing actionable insights that enable better decision making. OPUM’s AI-driven platform enables optimal care to be delivered in a scalable way by reducing prescription burden, allowing stretched clinicians to care for more patients with personalized care plans to achieve better outcomes and align with reimbursement. OPUM is a venture backed medical device and AI company formed off the foundation of years of medical device research. OPUM was founded in 2016 and global sales of the Digital Knee® commenced in September 2020. www.opumtechnologies.com.

About Thuasne:

Founded in 1847, Thuasne imagines, develops and manufactures medical devices allowing everyone to become actors in their own health. For 6 generations, the Group offers concrete, adapted and innovative health solutions in the fields of orthopaedics, medical compression, home care and sport. With its 2,200 employees, the company generated a turnover of 211 million euros in 2020 of which 40% in international sales. The Group is now present in 85 countries, in particular through its 15 subsidiaries in Europe, the United States and Asia. www.thuasne.com