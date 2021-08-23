Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan to Open in 2024

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce it will open the Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan in 2024. The new hotel will be located in Sheshan, a scenic forested mountainous area bordering the city of Shanghai. Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and the Shanghai CITI-RAISE Construction Group Investment Company Limited concluded an agreement covering operation of the new property on August 31, 2020.

Sheshan is located about 30 kilometers southwest of Shanghai city center, and features a rich natural environment which includes the Sheshan National Forest Park. The new two-storied Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan will be built on an expansive site of approximately 40,000 square meters and designed to blend in with the surrounding landscape. It will offer about 280 guest rooms each with a standard area of about 50 square meters. A variety of restaurants will offer Japanese cuisine, all-day dining and Chinese cuisine, and there will be a lobby lounge. The hotel will additionally offer a banquet hall and multi-purpose meeting rooms, as well as a fitness facility and spa facility, including an indoor pool.

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., commented, “We are very pleased to be opening a new property in Sheshan, the closest resort area to Shanghai. We will welcome our guests there with the spirit of Japanese hospitality and provide them with a relaxing resort stay.”

The hotel will be surrounded by a rich natural environment allowing guests to enjoy the changing seasons and to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. The area surrounding the hotel is also the birthplace of much of Shanghai's history and culture, and is home to a number of historical buildings. These include the National Shrine and Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Sheshan―a prominent Roman Catholic church―on the western peak of Sheshan Hill, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, and the Sheshan Dinosaur Park. In addition, it contains golf courses including the Sheshan International Golf Club and Tianma Country Club, and leisure facilities such as the Happy Valley Shanghai Theme Park and the Shanghai Playa Maya Water Park. The area is known across China as the "Sheshan National Tourism Vacation Zone"; the closest resort to Shanghai, it is just a 30-minute drive from the center of the city, and attracts many tourists from Shanghai and neighboring areas.

Overview of Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan Location: Sheshan in Songjiang District in Shanghai city, China Layout: 2 floors above ground, 3 basement floors No. of rooms: 280 Facilities: Japanese restaurant, all-day dining restaurant, Chinese restaurant, lobby lounge, banquet hall, meeting rooms, fitness facility, spa facility and others Access: About 18km from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport

About Shanghai CITI-RAISE Construction Group Investment Company Limited

Shanghai CITI-RAISE Construction Group established in 1997, is a large-scale construction group with the highest-level qualifications for building, real estate development, and architectural design in China. The main industry of the group is located in the Yangtze River Delta region of China, and dozens of real estate projects have been completed, covering commercial housing, affordable housing, commercial plazas, etc., with high-quality and rich developing and operating experience, leading development concepts and excellent property quality in the industry.

Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan project under construction is invested and developed by the Shanghai CITI-RAISE Construction Group, designed and constructed as a general contractor. It brings together the top hotel technology and emphasizes low-carbon, environmental protection, ecological, energy-saving, intelligent and systematic design to create a world-class leisure resort hotel.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work, it reopened recently as The Okura Tokyo.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 78 properties (53 in Japan and 25 overseas) encompassing some 24,167 guest rooms (as of August 1, 2021) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.