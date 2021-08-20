Clark Construction Group Partners with Other Industry Leaders to Launch Construction Inclusion Week

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clark Construction Group is proud to announce the company’s participation as a founding member of Construction Inclusion Week, an initiative to build awareness, celebrate diversity and equity, and foster inclusion across the construction industry.

In 2020, Clark joined fellow general contractors DPR, Turner, Gilbane, Mortenson, and McCarthy, to form the “Time for Change” consortium to identify ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the construction industry. Through this effort, Construction Inclusion Week was created. The inaugural week-long event, which kicks off on October 18, 2021, is open to the entire industry.

The theme for this year’s Construction Inclusion Week is “Building the Foundation for Inclusion." Topics will include leadership commitment and accountability, unconscious bias, supplier diversity, jobsite culture, and community service and outreach.

“As business leaders, we have a unique opportunity to leverage our collective voices and resources to identify and solve key industry and societal challenges,” said Robby Moser, president and chief executive officer for Clark Construction. “Clark is honored to be part of this industrywide journey to build and foster a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, where our people and communities can thrive.”

Clark is continuously evaluating ways to strengthen its Inclusion & Diversity strategy, which is anchored by four key tenets.

Culture – Continually develop a positive, inclusive, and respectful workplace

Growth – Attract, retain, grow, and promote a diverse mix of talent at all levels of the organization

Resources – Provide the resources and support for its employees and company to thrive

Engagement – Positively impact communities by providing access to opportunity

These pillars inform the company’s efforts to foster meaningful change and yield a more diverse and inclusive business, industry, and society.

Like Construction Safety Week, Construction Inclusion Week demonstrates how a united industry can collectively set expectations for behaviors that foster positive and lasting change. Participating firms will have access to materials and resources such as toolkits and conversation guides to bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts for jobsites, teams, and organizations.

Visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com to sign up and learn more.

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group is one of the nation’s most experienced and respected providers of building and civil construction services companies with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.