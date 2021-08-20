KBRA Releases Research – Keying “Inn” on Hotel Chain Delinquencies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research on CMBS hotel chain delinquencies. CMBS conduit lodging delinquencies continue to decline from early pandemic highs but remain elevated at 19.5%. A closer review of these loans indicates that levels continue to be negatively influenced by the higher delinquency rates of hotel chains that focus on business and conference travel.

In this report, we review delinquencies by chain scale, hotel chain, and brand. Within the chain scales, the upper upscale chain had the highest delinquency rate (23% of outstanding principal balance), with Sheraton, Marriott, and Hilton posting some of the higher delinquency rates (up to 46.8%). The high delinquency rate parallels the upper upscale chain’s revenue per available room (RevPAR) performance, which also had the largest RevPAR decline (38.7%) among the chain scales when comparing June 2019 to June 2021.

