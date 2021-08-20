Global Freestanding Playground Equipment Market 2021-2025 to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Freestanding Playground Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the freestanding playground equipment market and it is poised to grow by $2.01 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the freestanding playground equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing urbanization rate and the consumer shift to a convenient lifestyle. In addition, the growing urbanization rate is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The freestanding playground equipment market analysis includes product segments and geographical landscapes.

The freestanding playground equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

Slides

Swings

Climbers

Others

By Geographical Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the benefits associated with outdoor sports as one of the prime reasons driving the freestanding playground equipment market growth during the next few years.

The report on the freestanding playground equipment market covers the following areas:

Freestanding playground equipment market sizing

Freestanding playground equipment market forecast

Freestanding playground equipment market industry analysis

The following companies as the key players in the global freestanding playground equipment market: BCI Burke Co., Brewer Fitness, Dynamo Playgrounds, Kidstuff Playsystems, KOMPAN A/S, Landscape Structures Inc., Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd., PlayCore Wisconsin Inc., Playmart Inc., and Playpower Inc.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is benefits associated with outdoor sports.'

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing urbanization rate.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

